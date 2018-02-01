Anwar Zuberi



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team for the coming three-nation hockey tournament being held in Muscat will be announced at the end of the two-day trials at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Thursday.





The team will fly to Muscat on Feb 10th or 11th where the event takes place from Feb 14-20. Besides Pakistan, Japan and Oman are the other two teams in the event.



“The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is considering to send 24 to 25 players to Muscat for exposure that will enable in finalising the best 18 for the tougher assignments this year,” the PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed told journalists after witnessing opening day’s session of the trials.



He said Japan had given tough time to Pakistan twice last year. Pakistan were held to a two-all draw by Japan in the Asia Cup at Dhaka and suffered 1-3 loss in the four-nation tournament held at Melbourne.



As for Oman, it finished eighth in the Asia Cup.



“The PHF is focusing to raise a strong combination for the tougher events and the selectors may accompany the national team to Muscat,” he said.



To a question, he dismissed the notion of a senior-junior series ahead of Oman visit. “In fact, we’ve decided to field juniors against the senior probables in two quarters on Thursday,” said Shahbaz.



He replied in affirmative when asked about hiring of the foreign experts for improving penalty corner drills, goal-keeping and training players on scientific lines. “Yes, plans are under consideration to hire the services of some reputed specialised foreign coaches as 2018 is an important year for the revival of national game,” he maintained.



The Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games and the World Cup are the toughest events that are slated during the year.



He said the FIH had specially included Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.



Earlier, he watched the trials and held deliberations with the chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqui, co-selectors Ayaz Mahmood, Farhat Khan, Mussadiq Hussain and team manager-cum-chief coach Hasan Sardar.



Another selector Qasim Khan was not present on the occasion.



According to Shahbaz, 39 of the 42 probables are appearing in the trials. “Ammad Shakeel Butt and Azfar Yaqoob are playing hockey league in Malaysia while Rashid in nursing hamstring, he added.



Dawn