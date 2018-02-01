Laura Hallsmith







For the first time since London 2012, Wales will see a female athlete called up to represent Great Britain in hockey.





Next month, Goalkeeper Rose Thomas who hails from Caerleon will make her debut for GB when she joins the squad facing world number 3 side Argentina in a five-match test series between the 10th – 17th February in Rosario.



Thomas who plays for Holcombe made her debut for Wales in the 2011 Celtic Cup held in Largs, Scotland. She’s since gone on to make over 50 appearances for her country; with her most memorable one being the game against Russia during the European Championships on home soil last August, where she was awarded her 50th cap.



Understandably thrilled at the news, Thomas told us:



I’m extremely happy and grateful to be named alongside 19 other members of the Great Britain squad to compete in Rosario. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the centralised programme over this past year. Those of us receiving our first GB caps have a great support system and experience to draw from to allow us to perform at our best for the team. I’m looking forward to contributing to our learning and development in a world class competitive environment



Head Coach for Wales women, Kevin Johnson:



I’m very pleased to see Rose called up for the upcoming GB trip. It’s the just reward for the hard work and dedication she has shown for some time now. Rose contributes so much to our squad, so I’m delighted she now has the opportunity to showcase this for Great Britain. With Sarah Jones also on the GB senior centralised programme and six other Welsh players on the GB Elite Development Programme, this news is a welcome boost to our squad, who remain very focused and aspirational towards improving standards both individually and collectively as we look ahead to our own upcoming international tournament schedule



An integral part of the recent success experienced by Wales’ senior team’s, Dan Clements, Head of Performance for Hockey Wales shared his delight on hearing the news:



We’re really pleased for Rose on her selection for GB, and it is great recognition of her hard work and determination since joining the GB programme last year. Similarly, we are really pleased for her that she will be the first female athlete to earn a cap since 2012, quite a significant achievement. No doubt Rose will grab the opportunity and maximise the experience she will be exposed to against a top international side



Hockey Wales media release