



MALAGA, Spain - The U.S. Men's National Team entered the 5 Nations Tournament with the goal of competing head to head with some of the toughest FIH Hero World Ranked teams in the world. They proved that from the opening whistle of their second game Wednesday afternoon against No. 8 Spain. Despite a deadlocked first half performance, the host nation defeated USA 2-0.





The game plan was set by USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese and Associate Head Coach Brian Schledorn. In the opening minutes an unfortunate cross from Spain struck Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), taking him out of the match until the final minutes. Minus their seasoned midfielder, USA quickly adjusted, remained calm and continued their projected strategy. In the meantime, Spain applied pressure several times during the first half, keeping USA pinned near their own 25 yard line. However, the team remained calm, not allowing opportunities to strike on net and ultimately pushed the ball up field. Both squads had prime chances to net the opening score, but neither could make it a reality as the first half closed with an adrenaline rushing 0-0 score.



In the 41st minute the momentum was broken when Spain centered the ball from just outside the circle. Aki Kaeppler (Stuttgart, Germany) was marking Albert Beltran so tightly that he could not make a play. In a bang-bang play the ball deflected into USA's goal. Umpires confirmed the deflection came off the stick of a Spain player, taking the wind out of USA's sails. Spain on the other hand quickly sought to keep the momentum rolling, and in the 45th minute were awarded a penalty corner. Pau Quemada followed through for Spain with a drag flick to the net the 2-0 advantage. USA once again maintained their composure while pressing on a handful of additional chances offensively. Unfortunately, it was not enough to cut the deficit as the final horn sounded.



"I am pleased to see the continued growth from where we left after last season," said Wiese. "But I still see area for improvement and am excited to implement changes and make improvements before the end of the tournament."



Today's match saw a few milestones for some USA players. Both Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.) and Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany) earned their first international caps. Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.) meanwhile registered his 50th international cap.



The U.S. Men's National Team returns to the pitch Friday, February 2 at 11 a.m. ET against No. 11 Canada. Stay tuned and watch the game livestream at usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release