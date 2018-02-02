By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu are fed up of losing to KL Hockey Club (KLHC) not once – but twice – in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





And the team’s penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat from Argentina is all fired up to get it right in the third attempt when both sides clash today for the Premier Division title at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.



The East Coast team were denied two titles – the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and Charity Shield by KLHC in less than a month.



KLHC edged Terengganu 4-3 on penalty shootout after a 3-3 deadlock in regulation time in the Alagendra Cup and won 5-4 on penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the Charity Shield.



Terengganu top the six-team standings with 21 points from nine matches while defending league champions KLHC are second with 20 points.



Terengganu just need a draw to win their first silverware this season while KLHC will be going all out to collect full points to win their 10th league title.



Peillat said Terengganu had learnt from the past two defeats.



“It’ll be an interesting match. Both are gunning for the league title. KLHC are a solid team and they will be going all out to retain the league title,” said Peillat.



“We just need a draw. We’re wiser and we’ll go all out to secure a win,” added Peillat, dubbed as the best penalty corner drag flicker in the world.



The 25-year-old defender has scored a total of 13 goals in nine matches.



“I’m happy with my conversion rate and hope to continue delivering the goals to help my team win the league title,” he said.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said: “We’ve to be intelligent in our tackles as they have good penalty corner flickers. The plan is to play a cautious game and not to concede penalty corners.



“Most people thought that our chances of retaining the league title was virtually over after we lost to Tenaga (4-2) and drew (3-3) with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



“But the team showed guts and determination by winning every match since then. I can only salute their dedication and commitment.”



