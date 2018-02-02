By Jugjet Singh



TERENGGANU Hockey team (THT) coach Sarjit Singh does not want to be third time unlucky, as he prepares his team for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) League title decider Friday.





THT had lost the Charity Shield and the Alagendra Cup to Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) on shoot-outs after being held to 2-2 and 3-3 draws respectively.



THT, on 21 points, and KLHC, on 20 points, will square off at the Kuala Lumpur HA Stadium today, and THT only needs a draw while KHLC a win to lift their 10th League title, and third crown of the season.



"We have yet to lose a match this season (six wins and three draws) and need to keep this record in the final league match against KLHC tomorrow to lift the league title.



"We lost the Charity and Alagendra Cup to KLHC on shoot-outs, and I don't plan to be third time unlucky," said THT coach Sarjit Singh.



Argentinian Olympian Gonzalo Peillat is the MHL top scorer with 13 goals for THT, while KLHC's South Korean Jang Jonghyun is No 2 on 10 goals -- and both of them are penalty corner aces.



"We have been winning matches because of penalty corners, but can't rely on it tomorrow. We need to score field goals as well to snatch the title from KLHC," said Sarjit.



As for KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan: "The players know what is at stake as we cannot afford a draw. We have to be intelligent in our tackles (inside the 25-yard) as THT are deadly in penalty corners.



“The plan is not to concede soft penalty corners and to play a patient game.



“When we lost to TNB (Tenaga) and drew with UniKL (Universiti Kuala Lumpur), most wrote off our chances of retaining the League title.



“However The team showed guts and determination by winning every match since, and I can only salute their dedication and commitment.



"It’s down to this match, and we will not give up our title without a fight.”



FRIDAY: Premier Division -- Tenaga v UniKL (National Stadium Pitch II, 6pm), Maybank v Thunderbolts (National Stadium Pitch II, 8pm), KLHC v THT (KLHA, 5pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey