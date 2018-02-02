

Bowdon Hightown's Julie Whiting in action against Leicester. Credit Andy Smith.



Having won the Jaffa Super 6s Finals in thrilling style last weekend, Bowdon Hightown will be aiming to take that form outdoors as the Investec Women’s Hockey League resumes after the winter break.





They face Holcombe on Saturday – a team they beat twice in the indoor programme, including a 4-3 comeback win in the semi-final last Sunday – and are optimistic of victory.



“It’s going to be a tough match as they always are,” said Bowdon Hightown 1st XI Manager Sam Leckey. “But strong outdoor form helps the indoor and vice versa. We should be able to take our indoor form into this match because we did ourselves justice this year.



“Bowdon Hightown has a proud history in the indoor competition, but the outdoor programme is equally important to us.



Currently seventh, Bowdon need to start securing points if they are to move away from the relegation zone and challenge for the League Finals Weekend and Leckey added: “We beat East Grinstead and Surbiton in the outdoor programme before Christmas, so hopefully we can build on that and climb the table.”



Elsewhere leaders Surbiton head to Jaffa Super 6s beaten finalists Leicester as they bid to maintain top spot, while Buckingham go to the University of Birmingham on Sunday and could take the lead if they win and Surbiton falter.



East Grinstead travel to Slough as they aim to maintain their push for the top four and a play-off spot, while Clifton Robinsons play host to bottom of the table Canterbury.



In the Investec Conference East leaders Hampstead and Westminster face a tough home match against third-placed Wimbledon on Sunday. The two sides are the division’s equal top scorers with 43 goals from ten games so far, while their defences are also among the best.



Second-placed Sevenoaks go to bottom of the table Chelmsford as they bid to keep the pressure on the leaders.



Beeston will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Investec Conference North as they go to Wakefield, while second-placed Brooklands Poynton host Loughborough Students.



And in the Investec Conference West Trojans go to Olton and West Warwicks as they bid to stay top, while Stourport go to Gloucester City and could leapfrog Trojans if they win.



FIXTURES



Saturday, February 3 2018



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Premier Division

Slough v East Grinstead 12:30

Clifton Robinsons v Canterbury 13:00

Bowdon Hightown v Holcombe 13:45

Leicester v Surbiton 14:00



Investec Conference East

Harleston Magpies v Barnes 14:00

Southgate v Cambridge City 14:00

Bedford v St Albans 14:30

Chelmsford v Sevenoaks 15:00



Investec Conference North

Brooklands-Poynton v Loughborough Students 12:00

Sutton Coldfield v Ben Rhydding 12:30

Timperley v Univ of Durham 12:30

Wakefield v Beeston 13:00



Investec Conference West

Gloucester City v Stourport 12:00

Isca v Cannock 12:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Trojans 12:00

Swansea City v Oxford Hawks 12:00

Reading v Team Bath Buccaneers 16:30



Sunday, February 4 2018



Investec Premier Division

Univ of Birmingham v Buckingham 12:30



Investec Conference East

Hampstead & Westminster v Wimbledon 12:15



Investec Conference North

Fylde v Liverpool Sefton 13:30



England Hockey Board Media release