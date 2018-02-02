

Ashley Jackson in action for East Grinstead. Credit Simon Parker



After winning the Jaffa Super 6s Finals last Sunday, East Grinstead will be aiming to take their indoor form into the outdoor programme as the Men’s Premier Division outdoor programme resumes.





Currently fifth in the table, East Grinstead could climb into the top four and play-off contention if they win and other results go their way.



A 1-0 win over Hampstead & Westminster in the last game before the winter break was East Grinstead’s first win in six league games and came after winning five of their first six matches earlier in the season.



“Beating Hampstead in the last match before Christmas gave us a boost, because it came after a string of defeats,” said East Grinstead’s 1st XI Manager James Leman. “But they were mostly away from home and against all the teams above us.



“We look forward to playing them all at our place in the coming weeks, and hopefully we can get into the play-offs.



“We’ve got plenty of experience of taking our form from the indoor to the outdoor programme. The majority of the squad have been playing hockey through the winter, and keeping fitness levels up, and we’ve got good momentum from that.



“Having Ashley Jackson back gave us a boost for the indoor, and he’s going to be a big help for the outdoor season, but also we’ve got Chris Griffiths back as well as David Condon and Liam Ansell, so they will all give us a big boost.”



Just one point above East Grinstead, Hampstead & Westminster entertain Wimbledon on Sunday as they bid to retain fourth spot. And third-placed Reading could drop out of the play-off spots if they lose at Canterbury.



Beeston are hosting Holcombe in Sunday’s other top flight game, with leaders Surbiton going to Sevenoaks in the Saturday evening match.



In the Men’s Conference East leaders Oxted have a home clash with Teddington, while Cambridge City – who are second only on goal difference – go to Chichester.



The University of Nottingham travel to Cannock in the Men’s Conference North as they aim to preserve their lead, while second-placed Loughborough Students are just one point behind and could take top spot if they beat Deeside Ramblers.



Having seen their six-match winning run broken by defeat to the University of Birmingham just before the winter break, leaders the University of Exeter will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they go to Havant on Sunday. Elsewhere, second-placed Cardiff & Met travel to play Isca.



FIXTURES



Saturday, February 3 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Sevenoaks v Surbiton 17:00



Men’s Conference East

Old Loughtonians v Richmond 18:00



Sunday, February 4 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Beeston v Holcombe 14:00

East Grinstead v Brooklands MU 14:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Wimbledon 14:15

Canterbury v Reading 14:30



Men’s Conference East

Oxted v Teddington 13:00

Chichester v Cambridge City 14:00

Old Georgians v Brighton & Hove 14:00

Southgate v West Herts 14:30



Men’s Conference North

Cannock v Univ of Nottingham 14:00

Doncaster v Univ of Durham 14:00

Loughborough Students v Deeside Ramblers 14:00

Preston v Sheffield Hallam 14:00

Bowdon v Leeds 14:30



Men’s Conference West

Cheltenham v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:30

Clifton Robinsons v Fareham 13:00

Havant v Univ of Exeter 14:00

Isca v Cardiff & Met 14:00

Univ of Birmingham v Olton & West Warwicks 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release