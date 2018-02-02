Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rizwan named captain for tri-nation hockey tournament on Oman

Published on Friday, 02 February 2018 10:00
View Comments



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday announced a 21-man squad for the upcoming tour of Oman, where the team will play a tri-nation tournament, also featuring the hosts and Japan. The squad was finalised following the two-day trials held at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi. Captain Mohammad Irfan had made himself unavailable for the tour of Oman due to personal commitments. As a result, Rizwan Senior was appointed the new skipper of the green shirts while Arsalan Qadir will serve as his deputy. Hassan Sardar, who was handed the dual coach-manager position for the recent visit of a World XI side, has reprised that role. He will be assisted by Rehan Butt and Muhammad Saqlain. The team will leave for Muscat on Feb 10th or 11th, whereas the event is scheduled to take place between Feb 14 and 20.



Pakistan squad: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmad, Ali Shan, Amjad Ali (GK), Ammad Shakeel Butt, Fareed Ahmad, Imran Butt, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Arslan Qadir (VC), Muhammad Atif Mushtaq, Muhammad Atiq, Muhammad Azfar Yaqoob, Muhammad Faisal Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Jr., Muhammad Rizwan Sr. (Captain), Muhammad Toseeq Arshad, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Shajeeh Ahmad Saeed, Tasawar Abbas, Tazeem ur Hassan.

Stand-bys: Alim Billal, Junaid Kamal, Samiullah, Khizar Akhtar and Mazahar Abbas.

The Daily Times

