Vantage Black Sticks squads confirmed
The Vantage Black Sticks National and Development Squads for both men and women have been confirmed.
It’s a crucial year for both New Zealand squads ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games from 5-14 April along with Women’s Hockey World Cup (21 July - 5 Aug, London) and Men’s Hockey World Cup (28 Nov - 16 Dec, Bhubaneswar).
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
The Men’s National Squad retains plenty of strength with an experienced core of players who have more than 200 tests to their name in Shea McAleese (258), Arun Panchia (248), Hugo Inglis (203) and Stephen Jenness (201).
Dane Lett has been brought back into the National Squad while young forwards Daniel Harris and Aidan Sarikaya are included for the first time.
Experienced midfielders Simon Child and Blair Hilton are both recovering from long term injuries and have been retained as an extension to the National Squad.
Neither Child (hip) or Hilton (knee/leg) have played for the Vantage Black Sticks since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but will continue to be supported in their road back to the turf.
It’s also a new-look Development Squad which includes seven uncapped players alongside striker Mac Wilcox (15 tests).
2018 MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
Cory BENNETT
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
26
|
62
|
David BRYDON
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
21
|
35
|
Marcus CHILD
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
120
|
George ENERSEN
|
Canterbury
|
Goalkeeper
|
26
|
34
|
Daniel HARRIS
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
21
|
9
|
Hugo INGLIS
|
Southern
|
Striker
|
27
|
203
|
Stephen JENNESS
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
27
|
201
|
Richard JOYCE
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
39
|
Sam LANE
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
20
|
27
|
Dane LETT
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
27
|
17
|
Devon MANCHESTER
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
28
|
115
|
Shea McALEESE
|
Central
|
Midfielder
|
33
|
258
|
Harry MISKIMMIN
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
23
|
29
|
Leo MITAI-WELLS
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
22
|
42
|
George MUIR
|
North Harbour
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
89
|
Dominic NEWMAN
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
21
|
22
|
Arun PANCHIA
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder
|
28
|
243
|
Jared PANCHIA
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
24
|
80
|
Hayden PHILLIPS
|
Central
|
Midfielder
|
20
|
47
|
Brad READ
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
22
|
14
|
Nick ROSS
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
27
|
79
|
Kane RUSSELL
|
Southern
|
Defender
|
25
|
112
|
Aidan SARIKAYA
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
10
|
Blair TARRANT
|
Southern
|
Defender
|
27
|
179
|
Nic WOODS
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
22
|
77
EXTENDED NATIONAL SQUAD
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
Simon CHILD
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder
|
29
|
274
|
Blair HILTON
|
Capital
|
Midfielder
|
28
|
167
2018 MEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
CAPS
|
Reuben ANDREWS
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
-
|
Malachi BUSCHL
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
-
|
Dominic DIXON
|
Southern
|
Goalkeeper
|
-
|
Connor GREENTREE
|
North Harbour
|
Midfielder
|
-
|
Kalyan JERAM
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
-
|
Kieran O’Connor
|
Southern
|
Striker
|
-
|
Dylan THOMAS
|
Central
|
Striker
|
-
|
Mac WILCOX
|
Central
|
Striker
|
15
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN
The Women’s National Squad is highlighted by the return of Anita McLaren, who was recently named in the Vantage Black Sticks team to play Argentina in February.
McLaren (nee Punt), with 247 internationals, is the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s leading all-time goal scorer having found the back of the net 96 times.
Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a re-call to the squad while 19-year-old North Harbour defender Kate Ivory will also be part of the group.
2018 WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
Sam CHARLTON
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
26
|
208
|
Michaela CURTIS
|
Central
|
Striker
|
24
|
46
|
Tarryn DAVEY
|
Midlands
|
Defender/Midfielder
|
21
|
16
|
Frances DAVIES
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
21
|
34
|
Steph DICKINS
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
23
|
10
|
Madison DOAR
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
18
|
8
|
Shiloh GLOYN
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
28
|
52
|
Ella GUNSON
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
28
|
174
|
Sam HARRISON
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
26
|
133
|
Pippa HAYWARD
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
27
|
148
|
Kate IVORY
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
19
|
-
|
Tessa JOPP
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
22
|
17
|
Rose KEDDELL
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
24
|
159
|
Anita McLAREN
|
Capital
|
Midfielder
|
30
|
247
|
Olivia MERRY
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
25
|
181
|
Stacey MICHELSEN
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
26
|
244
|
Brooke NEAL
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
25
|
131
|
Grace O’HANLON
|
TBC
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
24
|
Kirsten PEARCE
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
26
|
93
|
Amy ROBINSON
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
21
|
40
|
Sally RUTHERFORD
|
Midlands
|
Goalkeeper
|
36
|
155
|
Kelsey SMITH
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
23
|
65
|
Kim TANNER
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
25
|
24
|
Liz THOMPSON
|
Auckland
|
Defender
|
23
|
160
2018 WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
CAPS
|
Megan HULL
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
4
|
Alia JAQUES
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
4
|
Rachel McCANN
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
65
|
Felicity REIDY
|
Capital
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
7
|
Deanna RITCHIE
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
6
|
Brooke ROBERTS
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
3
|
Catherine TINNING
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
4
|
Lulu TUILOTOLAVA
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
-
|
Madeleine WILLIAMSON
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
Hockey New Zealand Media release