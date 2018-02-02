



The Vantage Black Sticks National and Development Squads for both men and women have been confirmed.





It’s a crucial year for both New Zealand squads ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games from 5-14 April along with Women’s Hockey World Cup (21 July - 5 Aug, London) and Men’s Hockey World Cup (28 Nov - 16 Dec, Bhubaneswar).



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN



The Men’s National Squad retains plenty of strength with an experienced core of players who have more than 200 tests to their name in Shea McAleese (258), Arun Panchia (248), Hugo Inglis (203) and Stephen Jenness (201).



Dane Lett has been brought back into the National Squad while young forwards Daniel Harris and Aidan Sarikaya are included for the first time.



Experienced midfielders Simon Child and Blair Hilton are both recovering from long term injuries and have been retained as an extension to the National Squad.



Neither Child (hip) or Hilton (knee/leg) have played for the Vantage Black Sticks since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but will continue to be supported in their road back to the turf.



It’s also a new-look Development Squad which includes seven uncapped players alongside striker Mac Wilcox (15 tests).



2018 MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS Cory BENNETT North Harbour Defender 26 62 David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 21 35 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 26 120 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 26 34 Daniel HARRIS North Harbour Striker 21 9 Hugo INGLIS Southern Striker 27 203 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 27 201 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 25 39 Sam LANE Canterbury Striker 20 27 Dane LETT Capital Defender 27 17 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 28 115 Shea McALEESE Central Midfielder 33 258 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 23 29 Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker 22 42 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder 23 89 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Striker 21 22 Arun PANCHIA Auckland Midfielder 28 243 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 24 80 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 20 47 Brad READ Capital Defender 22 14 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 27 79 Kane RUSSELL Southern Defender 25 112 Aidan SARIKAYA Midlands Midfielder 21 10 Blair TARRANT Southern Defender 27 179 Nic WOODS Midlands Defender 22 77



EXTENDED NATIONAL SQUAD

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS Simon CHILD Auckland Midfielder 29 274 Blair HILTON Capital Midfielder 28 167



2018 MEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION CAPS Reuben ANDREWS Midlands Defender - Malachi BUSCHL Southern Midfielder - Dominic DIXON Southern Goalkeeper - Connor GREENTREE North Harbour Midfielder - Kalyan JERAM North Harbour Striker - Kieran O’Connor Southern Striker - Dylan THOMAS Central Striker - Mac WILCOX Central Striker 15





VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN



The Women’s National Squad is highlighted by the return of Anita McLaren, who was recently named in the Vantage Black Sticks team to play Argentina in February.



McLaren (nee Punt), with 247 internationals, is the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s leading all-time goal scorer having found the back of the net 96 times.



Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a re-call to the squad while 19-year-old North Harbour defender Kate Ivory will also be part of the group.



2018 WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 26 208 Michaela CURTIS Central Striker 24 46 Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender/Midfielder 21 16 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 21 34 Steph DICKINS North Harbour Defender 23 10 Madison DOAR Auckland Striker 18 8 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 28 52 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 28 174 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 26 133 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 27 148 Kate IVORY North Harbour Defender 19 - Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder 22 17 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 24 159 Anita McLAREN Capital Midfielder 30 247 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 25 181 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 26 244 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 25 131 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 25 24 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 26 93 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 21 40 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 36 155 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 23 65 Kim TANNER Midlands Defender 25 24 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 23 160



2018 WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION CAPS Megan HULL Midlands Defender 4 Alia JAQUES Midlands Midfielder 4 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 65 Felicity REIDY Capital Midfielder/Striker 7 Deanna RITCHIE Auckland Striker 6 Brooke ROBERTS North Harbour Goalkeeper 3 Catherine TINNING Canterbury Striker 4 Lulu TUILOTOLAVA Auckland Midfielder/Striker - Madeleine WILLIAMSON North Harbour Goalkeeper



