Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Vantage Black Sticks squads confirmed

Published on Friday, 02 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 87
View Comments



The Vantage Black Sticks National and Development Squads for both men and women have been confirmed.



It’s a crucial year for both New Zealand squads ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games from 5-14 April along with Women’s Hockey World Cup (21 July - 5 Aug, London) and Men’s Hockey World Cup (28 Nov - 16 Dec, Bhubaneswar).

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN

The Men’s National Squad retains plenty of strength with an experienced core of players who have more than 200 tests to their name in Shea McAleese (258), Arun Panchia (248), Hugo Inglis (203) and Stephen Jenness (201).

Dane Lett has been brought back into the National Squad while young forwards Daniel Harris and Aidan Sarikaya are included for the first time.

Experienced midfielders Simon Child and Blair Hilton are both recovering from long term injuries and have been retained as an extension to the National Squad.

Neither Child (hip) or Hilton (knee/leg) have played for the Vantage Black Sticks since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but will continue to be supported in their road back to the turf.

It’s also a new-look Development Squad which includes seven uncapped players alongside striker Mac Wilcox (15 tests).

2018 MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

Cory BENNETT

North Harbour

Defender

26

62

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Defender

21

35

Marcus CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

26

120

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

26

34

Daniel HARRIS

North Harbour

Striker

21

9

Hugo INGLIS

Southern

Striker

27

203

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

27

201

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

25

39

Sam LANE

Canterbury

Striker

20

27

Dane LETT

Capital

Defender

27

17

Devon MANCHESTER

Auckland

Goalkeeper

28

115

Shea McALEESE

Central

Midfielder

33

258

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

23

29

Leo MITAI-WELLS

Midlands

Striker

22

42

George MUIR

North Harbour

Midfielder

23

89

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Striker

21

22

Arun PANCHIA

Auckland

Midfielder

28

243

Jared PANCHIA

Auckland

Striker

24

80

Hayden PHILLIPS

Central

Midfielder

20

47

Brad READ

Capital

Defender

22

14

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

27

79

Kane RUSSELL

Southern

Defender

25

112

Aidan SARIKAYA

Midlands

Midfielder

21

10

Blair TARRANT

Southern

Defender

27

179

Nic WOODS

Midlands

Defender

22

77


EXTENDED NATIONAL SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

Simon CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

29

274

Blair HILTON

Capital

Midfielder

28

167


2018 MEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

CAPS

Reuben ANDREWS

Midlands

Defender

-

Malachi BUSCHL

Southern

Midfielder

-

Dominic DIXON

Southern

Goalkeeper

-

Connor GREENTREE

North Harbour

Midfielder

-

Kalyan JERAM

North Harbour

Striker

-

Kieran O’Connor

Southern

Striker

-

Dylan THOMAS

Central

Striker

-

Mac WILCOX

Central

Striker

15



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN

The Women’s National Squad is highlighted by the return of Anita McLaren, who was recently named in the Vantage Black Sticks team to play Argentina in February.

McLaren (nee Punt), with 247 internationals, is the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s leading all-time goal scorer having found the back of the net 96 times.

Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a re-call to the squad while 19-year-old North Harbour defender Kate Ivory will also be part of the group.

2018 WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

26

208

Michaela CURTIS

Central

Striker

24

46

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

21

16

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

21

34

Steph DICKINS

North Harbour

Defender

23

10

Madison DOAR

Auckland

Striker

18

8

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Midfielder

28

52

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

28

174

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

26

133

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Defender

27

148

Kate IVORY

North Harbour

Defender

19

-

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder

22

17

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

24

159

Anita McLAREN

Capital

Midfielder

30

247

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

25

181

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

26

244

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

25

131

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

25

24

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

26

93

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

21

40

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

36

155

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

23

65

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

25

24

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

23

160


2018 WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

CAPS

Megan HULL

Midlands

Defender

4

Alia JAQUES

Midlands

Midfielder

4

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Midfielder

65

Felicity REIDY

Capital

Midfielder/Striker

7

Deanna RITCHIE

Auckland

Striker

6

Brooke ROBERTS

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

3

Catherine TINNING

Canterbury

Striker

4

Lulu TUILOTOLAVA

Auckland

Midfielder/Striker

-

Madeleine WILLIAMSON

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

 


Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.