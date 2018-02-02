

Giselle Ansley



With the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games rapidly approaching on the horizon, 16 England athletes are travelling out to Argentina for their first competitive fixtures of 2018 as Great Britain.





The GB squad will face the tough test of five matches against Las Leonas in the famous heat and hostility Argentina has to offer, however Giselle Ansley is excited for the challenge ahead.



Ansley believes the matches will provide the perfect next step in the players' preparations as they build towards major tournaments this summer.



Ansley said: “It’s going to be fantastic. A trip to Argentina is one that everyone wants to be on. The fans out there are incredible. The stadiums are literally rocking with fans stamping their feet and the metal structures sometimes look like they could fall down!





“They are so passionate about hockey and their players are like celebrities, you see them on the big billboards, you have police escorts to games, it’s something that you just never really experience but it’s absolutely fantastic.



“It’ll be a great series against a top team and a good experience in February at the start of a huge year. What better opposition is there to come up against?”



Ansley admits that the major tournaments this summer are on the England squad’s mind but that these provide them all with the perfect motivation, she added: “The big events coming up this year are really motivating for us and every time we step on the pitch they are in the back of our minds. This is what we are training for and everyone trains for those big moments and big tournaments.”



Looking further ahead Ansley also believes that 2018 will be a brilliant chance for the whole squad moving forward together she said: “Travelling the world, playing and training in different temperatures and all of those little things that go to the back of your mind, they are crucial.



“Not just for the World Cup but also moving towards 2020 and the Olympic Games. The more experience we have of playing on the international stage, against different teams, in different conditions will be so important.



England Hockey Board Media release