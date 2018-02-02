Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos defender Eddie Bone was part of the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay this week in her home town of Orange.





Bone, 29, is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist from the 2014 Glasgow Games, while she also competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



She is currently sidelined due to injury, but was able to run as part of the relay on Tuesday and is hoping to be part of the quadrennial event which will be on home soil on the Gold Coast.



“The Commonwealth Games are something that’s really special,” she said.



“Having competed at one of the games before in Glasgow, it’s something where you get the whole Australian team together and everyone backs you in no matter sport or discipline you’re competing in.



“It’s something really special for the Australian community. I think these ones are going to be even better because they’re on Australian soil.



“Having the whole of Australia behind you, plus the Australian team in the village is going to be an unreal experience.”



The Hockeyroos are gunning for their fourth straight Commonwealth Games gold medal.



The Commonwealth Games run from 5-14 April, with the Hockeyroos grouped with New Zealand, Scotland, Canada and Ghana.



Hockey Australia media release