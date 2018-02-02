Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces that the Hockeyroos will play world number eight China in five practice matches in Perth in February as preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





The fifth-ranked Hockeyroos last week clinched a Test Series win over Spain and will meet China from Sunday 4 February to Saturday 10 February ahead of the Gold Coast games where they chase a fourth straight gold medal.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said: “China are an excellent team and were at the World League Final. We’ll expect some pretty tough games against them.”



Selection for the 18-member Hockeyroos team for the Commonwealth Games is expected to be announced in mid-March.



The Hockeyroos are grouped with New Zealand, Canada, Ghana and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast which runs from 5-14 April.



Gaudoin added: “Hopefully the China matches allow us to narrow our squad for selections for Commonwealth Games.”



Australia last met China at the FIH World League Semi-Finals in June, losing 2-0 in the quarter-finals after the Hockeyroos had topped their pool.



The two sides last met in Australia when the Hockeyroos triumphed 3-1 in a one-off Test match in Perth in March 2016.



The practice matches will not be official Tests but have been sanctioned by the FIH.



Australia v China practice matches:

Sunday 4 February, 6pm WST/9pm AEDT – Hale Hockey Club

Monday 5 February, 4.30pm WST/7.30pm AEDT – Hale Hockey Club

Wednesday 7 February, 6pm WST/9pm AEDT – UWA Hockey Club

Friday 9 February, 6pm WST/9pm AEDT – Guildford Grammar Turf

Saturday 10 February, 6pm WST/9pm AEDT – Guildford Grammar Turf



Hockey Australia media release