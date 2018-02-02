



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed that stilwerk Berlin will be hosting this year's Hockey Stars Awards on 5 February 2018.





With the Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 taking place shortly afterwards, the FIH felt the German capital would be the perfect setting to host this year's event.



Located in the west of the city between Zoo station and Savignyplatz, the concept store which focuses on international design provides a unique location to celebrate 2017's hockey stars.



Despite over one million people visiting this venue throughout the year, the evening of 5 February will be reserved exclusively for this special occasion. There, the winners of 2017's men's and women's Player, Goalkeeper, Rising Star, Coach and Umpire of the Year awards will be revealed.



The venue itself fits perfectly with the occasion. Distinctly internationally and inspiring, it reflects values embodied by the superstars of hockey who will be recognised at this annual awards ceremony.



Speaking about this announcement, FIH Interim CEO Delf Ness said: "stilwerk was founded on principles that embrace the best quality from across the world. This fits perfectly with the Hockey Stars Awards which celebrate those who have been the best performers in our events across the planet over the past year. Knowing the venue well, I'm certain they will put on a fantastic stage to showcase our sport's global stars. All those attending will enjoy a memorable evening in this cultured venue."



Owner of stilwerk, Alexander Garbe, added: "As a hockey player myself I am honoured to host this prestigious event in stilwerk. We have built a truly international collection of talent and creativity within the centre therefore we believe this aligns perfectly with the attributes that make all of the awards winners the best in the world. We are working closely with FIH to put on a truly fantastic show fitting for the top hockey players, goalkeepers, coaches and umpires in the world and look forward to hosting them in stilwerk next week."



Based on an internationally unique concept, stilwerk has developed over the past 20 years for brands, retailers and customers into an exclusive platform with a unique selling point, whose appeal extends beyond the industry and stands for absolute quality. Since 1999 stilwerk Berlin has been the perfect place for lovers of good design. From the kitchen to the study, the exclusive single piece to the classic - all premium brands, all of which are represented in over 50 stores across a total of 20,000 square meters. For more information about the venue, visit their website here.



Fans looking to catch a glimpse and perhaps an autograph from some of the world's top hockey stars should arrive at the venue around 19:00 to see the guests arriving. The ceremony will conclude around 21:30.



With the Indoor Hockey World Cup taking place in the city in only a few days time, Berlin really is the centre of the hockey world's attention over the next few days. You can find the latest ticket news for the Indoor Hockey World Cup here.



#HockeyStarsAwards



