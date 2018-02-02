Ben Somerford







Flynn Ogilvie is loving being back in competitive action after scoring in his third game back from a long-term injury in the Kookaburras’ 3-3 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday night.





Ogilvie hadn’t played for the Kookaburras since May last year when he suffered a serious hamstring tear at the Azlan Shah Cup.



The 24-year-old midfielder returned to action in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with the Dutch in Narrogin and has played the following two matches, scoring Australia’s second goal in Thursday’s draw.



“It felt really good. I don’t get on the scoresheet too much these days,” Ogilvie said.



“I’ve moved my way back on the field. It’s good to get on the scoresheet in an early game back from injury. The hammy is going perfect.”



Ogilvie said he had felt no ill-effects from the hamstring during his comeback matches.



“It’s really good. It’s probably the best part of my body at the moment after all the rehab I’ve done,” he said.



“The rest is hurting after the three games. I’m just getting used to international hockey again.”



The University of Wollongong product added that he was thoroughly enjoying his return to action after more than eight months on the sidelines.



Ogilvie had to watch on as Australia won the Oceania Cup, International Festival of Hockey and World League Final to round out a strong 2017 where they re-claimed their number one ranking.



“It’s great fun being back. Sitting out for so long was hard watching the boys,” he said.



“They did well last year without me. Hopefully I can add a bit now that I’m back.”



The Kookaburras are next in action on Saturday for the Test Series decider against the Netherlands at Perth Hockey Stadium, before the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia in early March.



Australia squandered a three-goal lead in Thursday’s 3-3 draw and Ogilvie said they needed to adjust their attitude if they were to claim the series decider.



“We need to do more of what we did in the first half,” he said.



“I think it’s more attitude. We came out with intent and we were smart.



“Whereas in the second half, we had the intent but weren’t as smart as the first half.”



The Australia-Netherlands Test Series will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv.



Hockey Australia media release