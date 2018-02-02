Scotland men lost to Ireland 5-1 in their third match of the 5-Nations in Malaga. The tournament comes in preparation for the Commonwealth Games with Scotland’s Gold Coast squad being announced on 14 February.





It was a bright and breezy start for the Scots in Malaga. An early penalty corner for Scotland was rifled past the right post by Alan Forsyth as the Scots looked to get off to a flying start.



Scotland then broke down the right through Alan Forsyth and he almost squeezed the ball under the goalkeeper for a goal, but won a penalty corner in the process. Forsyth again rattled the penalty corner but it was deflected clear on the line.



Then Kenny Bain attacked down the left but his sliding effort was blocked by the advancing David Fitzgerald in goal.



Ireland’s first chance of the match produced a goal. From a penalty corner Shane O’Donoghue sailed a delightful drag flick into the top right corner.



In the second quarter Ireland went 2-0 up through a goal identical to the opener. O’Donoghue again sent a drag flick into the top right corner to double Ireland’s advantage.



An even second quarter came to a close with Ireland edging the contest on expertly converted drag flicks.



Ireland started strongly in the third quarter and put the Scots under pressure. Julian Dale capitalised on a defensive error to fire Ireland 3-0 ahead from close range.



Ireland again proved deadly from penalty corners when Conor Harte converted into the bottom left corner, under the diving goalkeeper. 4-0.



William Marshall had a penalty corner saved well at the bottom right corner as Scotland battled hard to get on the scoresheet.



In the final quarter Ireland squeezed home a fifth goal when they burst into the Scotland D and Dale knocked home the rebound after David Forrester saved. Forrester then saved a penalty corner as the Irish went hunting for a sixth.



Scotland battled to the end and Bain pulled one back for Scotland in the final quarter when he slammed a penalty corner into the bottom left corner to make it 5-1.



Scotland 1-5 Ireland (K. Bain)



Scottish Hockey Union media release