



Scotland got off to an almost ideal start as they earned the first penalty corner of the game inside the opening 2 minutes but Alan Forsyth’s straight strike from the top of the circle flew wide. Minutes later they had their second PC but Johnny McKee was out at pace to put Forsyth under pressure and again send his shot wide. Much of the rest of the half was dominated by the Green Machine as they retained possession for large chunks and put Scotland under relentless pressure whenever the Bluesticks had the ball. Shane O’Donoghue got his first goal of the game in the 13th minute thanks to one of his trademark drag flicks high into the corner, and he doubled his sides lead in the 21st minute with a similarly unstoppable drag.





The blistering pace of the Green Machine didn’t let up in the second half and Julian Dale made it 3-0 just 3 minutes into the third quarter. Daragh Walsh evaded 2 defenders to send the ball into the circle and an error by Scotland saw the ball fall to Dale who slipped between the defenders to score from close range. Scotland again appeared to struggle with the unwavering tempo with which the Irish were playing at, perhaps an indication of the 13 places between the two sides in the world rankings. Conor Harte added to the tally in the 40th minute with another PC drag flick that was simply unstoppable despite Thomas Alexander’s best efforts. Dale cemented the victory further with his second goal as he tapped in at the back post, following Neal Glassey pouncing on a Scottish error to set up the Cork Church of Ireland player. Scotland got a deserved consolation goal late in the proceedings as Kenny Bain scored from a PC in the 56th minute.



Ireland’s final match is against the USA on Saturday at 1pm (Irish time). Watch here!



Rewatch the match below:

https://youtu.be/Da2cmU3Cyj8



5 Nations, Spain



Ireland 5 (O’Donoghue x2, Dale x2, Harte)

Scotland 1 (Bain)



Starting: M Bell, C Cargo, J Dale, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, M Robson, D Fitzgerald, P Gleghorne, C Harte (captain), S Loughrey, S Cole



Subs: L Madeley, S O’Connor, M Nelson, N Glassey, D Walsh, J Duncan, M Ingram



5 Nations Match Details in Spain:



January 29th at 2:30pm Ireland 4 vs 1 Canada in Carranque

January 30th at 5pm Ireland 2 vs 3 Spain in Carranque

February 1st at 5pm Ireland 5 vs 1 Scotland in CHP Benalmadena

February 3rd at 2pm Ireland vs USA in CHP Benalmadena



*All times listed are local



Irish Hockey Association media release