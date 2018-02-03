NEW DELHI: Punjab and Haryana overpowered their respective rivals to chalk out their second successive victories in the girls hockey competition of the Khelo India School Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Friday.





While Punjab trounced Odisha 7-2 in pool B, Haryana brushed aside Uttar Pradesh's challenge 3-0 in a pool A encounter. In other matches of the day, Jharkhand outplayed Chhattisgarh 12-0 and Chandigarh accounted for Delhi 4-1.



Haryana, who had beaten Jharkhand 4-2 in the opener, played to a plan and outlasted Uttar Pradesh. After a barren first half Haryana took the lead in the 45th minute through Anu. Then Jyoti made it 2-0 in the 60th minute and five minutes later Sharmila tripled the lead.



Punjab faced little resistance from Odisha and were 3-0 up in the first session. They pumped in four more in the second session while conceding two. Simranjeet scored three goals while Baljeet contributed two, Amandeep and Mitali chipped in with a goal each. Aten Topno scored both the goals for the losing team. Punjab had beaten Chandigarh 3-1 in their opening fixture.



In the second match of pool A, Jharkhand recorded their first win as they humbled Chhattisgarh.



Jharkhand led 5-0 at half time. Beauty Dung Dung with four goals led the charge, she was followed by Priya Dung Dung who scored three. Rajni Kerketta, Ropni Kumari (two each) and Anjana Dung Dung (one) were the other goal getters.



For Chhattisgarh, this was their second straight defeat, having lost to Uttar Pradesh 0-7 in the first game. Delhi also suffered their second loss as they went down to Chandigarh 1-4 in the last fixture of the day.



RESULTS



Pool A (Girls)



Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 3-0

Goal scorers: Anu, Jyoti and Sharmila (one each)



Jharkhand beat Chhattisgarh 12-0

Goal scorers: Beauty Dung Dung (4),Priya Dung Dung (3) Rajani Kerketta, Ropani Kumar (two each), Anjana Dung Dung (one)



Pool B (Girls)



Punjab beat Odisha 7-2



Goal Scorers for Punjab: Simranjeet Kaur(3) Baljeet Kaur (2)Amardeep Kaur, Mitali (one each)



Goal scorer for Odisha: Aten Topno (2)



Chandigarh beat Delhi: 4-1



Goal scorers for Chandigarh: Kavita, Amritpal Kaur, Preeti, Akshita Yadav (one each)



Goal scorer for Delhi: Deepi



