It's squeaky-bum time for Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures and Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) as the relegation-threatened duo face-off on Sunday in a crunch Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





With bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya already relegated, there will be chance for errors as the race to beat the chop hits fever pitch this weekend as the league enters its penultimate round. KCAU are second-from-bottom with 22 points, one behind Vultures, who are a placed above them in 13th place.



KCAU have three matches left while their counterparts have two matches to play making Sunday’s encounter a nail-biting affair. Prior to Sunday’s contest, both teams will be in action on Saturday as they seek valuable points to remain in the top-flight.



The Vultures come up against dethroned champions Strathmore University Gladiators at 4pm, while KCAU face Parklands from 6pm at City Park.



Chase Sailors, who are placed 12th on the log with 28 points and have finished their matches, will be keenly following the results of the two teams below them.



Vultures coach Moses Kagochi admits that his side’s mental strength will be tested in their two matches this weekend.



“It is crunch time at the bottom of the league and sadly we are in the midst of things. By the end of the weekend, we will either have survived relegation or we will be planning for life in the second tier,” Kagochi said.



Vulltures come into the weekend matches on the back of an 8-1 thumping by 2012 champions Sikh Union Nairobi in their last match on January 20.



They will however be boosted by their 3-2 win over Strathmore during their first leg meeting on April 15 last year. Strathmore have blown hot and cold this season, which has seen them lose the league title to Kenya Police after a disappointing campaign.



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge has however challenged his charges to finish their campaign on a high.



“This is not the kind of season we wanted but we are glad, a few weeks back we were in danger of relegation but managed to turn it round,” Senge said.



KCAU will also look to bounce back from last weekend’s 5-1 loss to former champions Butali Sugar Warriors. A win on Saturday will give them the confidence going into Sunday’s crunch match against the Vultures.



“The ball is in our court and we have to get the results needed because dropping to the second division will be disastrous for us,” KCAU coach Luke Mbom said.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



Premier Women: Sliders v JKUAT – 2pm



Premier Men: KU Vultures v Strathmore University -4pm, Western Jaguars v Butali -4pm (Kakamega) KCAU v Parklands -6pm



Sunday



Premier Men: Western Jaguars v Wazalendo- 9am (Kakamega), USIU v Parkroad Badgers- 1pm, KCA-U v KU Vultures – 3pm



Premier Women: Strathmore University v Multimedia- 9am, Telkom v KU Titans -11am



National Men: Gorilla v Daystar University – 5pm



