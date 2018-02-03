



The prize on Saturday`s Indoor Gala Day at the Bells Sports Centre in Perth is the 2018 Indoor National League 1 championship, and the coveted place in Europe for next season.





The men`s final pits four times champions Inverleith against first timers Bromac Kelburne, while champions Dundee Wanderers hope to retain their crown against Milne Craig Clydesdale Western in the women`s competition.



The Paisley club`s somewhat unorthodox approach to the indoor game has threatened to produce dividends over the past few seasons, but as yet the potential has not been realised. However, this season Kelburne has reached the final for the first time – and who knows they might even add the indoor crown to their outdoor one.



Their tactics are different as demonstrated with such effect last weekend. The Buddies appeared with a truncated squad of only seven players and no recognised goalkeeper, instead Josh Cairns adopted the role of a kicking back, thus creating a team on the court of six outfield players.



Risky, you might think, but that succeeded in putting 13 past Hillhead in the final pool match last weekend, and then beating reigning champions Grove Menzieshill 6-5 in the semi-final.



However, what will leave Inverleith guessing is whether Kelburne will adopt the same unorthodox tactics for the final or revert to a more traditional format of including an actual goalkeeper – that is something for Inverleith coach Stuart Neave to ponder.



The other problem facing Neave is the quality of player that Kelburne can call on, the likes of striker Johnny Christie, set piece expert Cairns, Iain Scholefield, Chris Nelson as well as Chris Caldwell and Neil McIntyre who have both managed to pop in a few goals over the campaign.



While Kelburne`s record has been good with seven victories out of 11 games, there have also been three reversals and a draw against Dundee Wanderers. But perhaps the most bizarre result was a 12-2 defeat at the hands of a Grange side that had struggled for much of the early part of the season.



Inverleith, on the other hand, have strung together a run of eight consecutive victories after taking only three points from the opening day`s three matches. It took Neave a few games to get his new-look outfit into shape, but now they have a strong win ethic.



Neave said: “I am pleased with the progress of our squad this season and they are all available for the game on Saturday.



“It is certainly going to be a challenging game against a side containing some very experienced players. Add to that our respective styles of play and it should be interesting for the neutral fans.”



At the moment honours are even between the sides, Kelburne won the opening game of the campaign 7-4, Christie and Cairns were the main tormentors for the Paisley side that day.



However, Inverleith edged the pool match 8-7, this time Olympian Stephen Dick was the catalyst with four, ably supported by Patrick Christie, Kyle Taylor, Stuart Hatton and Sean Stewart. Certainly the return of Dick from injury has given a bit of bite to the Inverleith attack.



The attraction of this final is that it is a difficult one to predict – the clash of conflicting styles makes it awkward.





Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



On paper in the Indoor GALA Day women’s competition, Dundee Wanderers must start favourites to retain their indoor crown and see off Clydesdale Western for the third time this season.



The Taysiders have been by far the most consistent side this season, they are undefeated so far and their only blemish was a 3-3 draw against Edinburgh University.



The initial confrontation between the sides was a cracker, Wanderers finally took the contest 5-4 with doubles from Amy Snelle and Emily Dark, Rachel Osborne providing the other.



The pool encounter was a more convincing victory for Wanderers at 5-1, again Dark was on target with another brace, so also was Ruth Blaikie with Jess Ross adding the fifth.



Consequently Western are the underdogs with a far less convincing record over this indoor season, but the final is a one-off occasion and anything can happen. And Western are not without their match winners, the Justice sisters Kayleigh and Margery along with Millie Steiger and Susi Gilman are all regulars on the scoresheet.



But the day also belongs to promotion and relegation. In the men Western Wildcats have it in their power to make an immediate return to the top flight, they must first see off Uddingston and then take on Hillhead who finished seventh in the Indoor National League 1 programme.



Elsewhere, Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers, so often finalists in the past, will contest third place. Grove Menzieshill`s second string could retain their Indoor National League 2 crown if they can see off Alpha Data Dunfermline Carnegie. Inverleith`s second string and FMGM Monarchs play out for the third division title.



There are two additional games in the women`s competition, Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill fight it out for third place while a place in next season`s Indoor National League 1 awaits the winner of Wildcats against Grange EL.



Scottish Hockey Union media release