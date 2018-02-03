By Aftar Singh





Champions: Terengganu players and officials posing for a photograph after winning the MHL Premier Division title yesterday. — Art Chen/ The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Faizal Saari has turned hero for Terengganu.





Faizal scored a goal and set up another to help the East Coast team exact sweet revenge over Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) with a 2-1 win to lift the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division title.



Terengganu completed their league fixtures with a 100% record. They have 24 points from 10 matches while last year’s league champions KLHC finished runners-up with 20 points.



Argentina’s Gonzalo Peillat, who has been scoring in every match, lost his touch yesterday when he failed to execute all three penalty corners.



KLHC, who needed an outright win to lift the title, failed to make a decent attempt in the first quarter and could not even earn a penalty corner in the first two quarters.



Star-studded KLHC pushed their forwards in search of goals and their persistence paid off with a goal in the 36th minute.



Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor collected the ball from the top semi-circle and hit a reverse stick shot that sailed past goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman.



Terengganu, who needed a draw to win the title, then stepped up.



And the turning point came when KLHC defender Jang Jong-hyun took too long to take a free hit in the 50th minute and umpire K. Illango awarded a free hit to Terengganu instead.



Terengganu took full advantage as Joaqin Menini’s cross from the right was connected into the top of the net by Faizal in the 50th minute. It was Faizal’s eighth goal in the MHL.



A galvanised Terengganu doubled the score three minutes later when Lopez Barreiros hit home via a through pass from Faizal.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh was happy that his team got the better of KLHC to win their first title.



“We stopped KLHC from winning their third title today. I’m proud of my players’ fighting display as they fought hard in the match to maintain a 100% record,” said the former national coach.



Faizal was delighted with his efforts and the sweet revenge over KLHC.



“They beat us for the title last year and this time we wrested it from them.



“I’m happy that we played our hearts out and scored a crucial win,” said Faizal.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said Jong-hyun’s time wasting during the free hit caused their downfall.



“However, it’s not over for us as we still have one more title to play for,” said Chiow Chuan.



Terengganu face fourth-placed Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the TNB Cup first leg semi-finals tomorrow and the return leg will be played on Feb 7.



KLHC take on Tenaga Nasional in the other semi-final.



