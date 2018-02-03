

All the matches from the main hall will be on FIH YouTube



The International Hockey Federation has announced that every single match from the main hall at the Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 will be live-streamed, free to air, on FIH's YouTube channel.





Taking place in Berlin, Germany between 7-11 February, fans across the world will be able to tune in to this high octane event which sees the best national indoor teams go head to head, all with the aim of lifting the prestigious Indoor World Cup trophy.



40 matches will be broadcast live during the event, which features 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams competing across the five day competition.



FIH TV and Broadcast Director, Andy Oram



The exception is with Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Fans in those countries will be able to watch the majority of the matches on FIH YouTube, while the German men's and women's teams will be broadcast via SPORT1 on its platforms SPORT1 + and SPORT1.de. SPORT1’s website details which matches are on which of their platforms and when.



This announcement sees the continuation of FIH's strong partnership with Google owned YouTube. As the world's biggest provider of online video content, with over 1.5 billion unique monthly viewers, the FIH are delighted to expose this competition to a global audience through an easy to access platform.



Speaking about this latest partnership, FIH TV and Broadcast Director, Andy Oram, said: “We are delighted to build on the success of our YouTube partnership which we launched at last year's Hockey World League Finals. As the planet’s biggest provider of online video content they are an extremely important partner who are actively helping our sport reach a global audience. With this platform used on a wide range of devices, YouTube is key to attracting a new generation of fans to hockey.”



In cooperation with FIH Official Media Partner Star Sports, FIH has been increasing the visibility of hockey through broadcasters, with digital platforms an increasingly important platform to reach new fans. This strategy is fundamental to achieving the main aim of FIH’s Hockey Revolution strategy – to make hockey a global game that inspires future generations.



