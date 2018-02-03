

Image Courtesy of On Sports Consulting SL



MALAGA, Spain - February 2, 2018 - The U.S. Men's National Team faced off against a familiar for in their third match of the 5 National Tournament in Malaga, Spain. Despite positive play and improvement from their previous two matches, the red, white and blue could not find a solution to an early deficit at the hands of Canada, falling 3-1.





USA was slow to start the game and get into a rhythm. With undecided assignments on the pitch combined with the swift play of their northern neighbors, it didn't take long to find a mismatch or capitalize on an opportunity. Canada's Keegan Pereira was able to put in the opening score in the 4th minute when USA was caught standing still on a free hit outside the circle. Following the ensuing restart, USA was able to settle into their game plan and play accordingly. With time running out int he opening frame, a build up and offensive press by Canada near the circle proved fruitful as Floris van Son netted the team's second score of the game for the 2-0 lead.



Back and forth play continued late into the half. In the waning minutes of the second quarter USA earned earned their first penalty corner of the match, which saw an option play with Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) deflecting the ball into the goal and cutting the deficit 2-1. The halftime decision was to press with more aggression which resulted in more possession and multiple circle entries and numerous shots on goals for USA. Mo Ghandi (Ventura, Calif.) and Aki Kaeppler (Stuttgart, Germany) were both instrumental in building from the back and also taking on the Canadian forwards at every opportunity they had moving the ball forward.



Unfortunately, the momentum was broken in the 45th minute, when a Canadian player clearly played the ball off his feet. As USA expected a whistle, eyes were taken off the ball, which was then passed into the circle resulting in another goal. Despite the more positive play and less mistakes throughout the contest, USA was unable to mount a comeback as they patiently wait to put all of the puzzle pieces together in a game.



The U.S. Men's National Team concludes their round-robin play at the 5 Nations Tournament Saturday, February 3 at 8:00 a.m. ET against No. 10 Ireland. Stay tuned and watch the game live at usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release