By BRIAN YONGA





Nancy Kibogongi of Sliders drives the ball forward during their Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match against Strathmore University at City Park Hockey Stadium on December 16, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former champions Sliders on Saturday beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Skipper Esther Wachika and Anita Agunda were on target to give Sliders the deserved win. Sliders took the lead in the 11th minute through a well worked move by Wachika that beat JKUAT goalkeeper Emma Aroni at her near post.



Seven minutes later, Agunda sounded the boards through another field goal. Sliders coach Felix Okoth was pleased with the result and is aiming to finish the season on a high.



“Our target was a top two finish but we have not been consistent and that saw the dream go up in smoke,” Okoth said. On Friday night, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans of Africa secured second place in the women’s Premier League after a 0-0 draw with Strathmore University Scorpions at City Park.



Second place means that the students qualified for their first ever Africa Cup for Club Championship competition to be played later this year. They will represent the country alongside national champions Telkom. Telkom failed to defend the continental title last week after they lost 1-0 to Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) in the final in Accra, Ghana.



USIU needed to avoid defeat to guarantee second place and a game of less chances worked in their favour as Scorpions, who finished fifth at the continental event, appeared to be suffering from fatigue and barely created any chances.



Infact, it is the Spartans who appeared likely to score but were wasteful in front of goal. It however did not matter as they got the point to secure second place. The draw left them on 47 points, six ahead of Scorpions who are in third with one match to go. Spartans coach Willis Okeyo was elated at the result and believes his side will do well in their debut at the continental showpiece.



“The ladies deserve this moment for a very consistent season and they now get the chance to go and show their worth against teams in the continental event,” Okeyo said.



“We should have won this match, but the pressure was on them and we gave a satisfactory performance which ensured that we get the point to secure second spot, “ he added.



Scorpions face Multimedia University in their final match today while the Spartans will be up against Mombasa Sports Club in their last match next Sunday.



Daily Nation