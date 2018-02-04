Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

27 teams for Junior Hockey League

Published on Sunday, 04 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 76
By Jugjet Singh

TWENTY SEVEN teams confirmed their entries for the Junior Hockey League (JHL) which will be held on Feb 24-May 5.



However, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Competitions Committee manager Bryan Fernandez said even though the deadline was Friday, they will still accept more entries until Monday.

"Yes, entries closed on Friday but we are giving more time for two more teams to get their registration in order. Last season the JHL saw 30 teams in action," said Bryan.

Ten teams will play in Division One, while 17 in two groups in Division Two.

Last season, 10 teams were in Division One while 20 teams were placed in three groups in Division Two.

"We extended the deadline because some teams could not give us a concrete answer due to financial and other reasons. We will know for sure on Monday and decide on the grouping and format once the number is confirmed and a discussion held with our chairman George Koshy," said Bryan.

