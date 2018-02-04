Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Saiful urges Tenaga to be positive, Chiow Chuan fumes over poor umpiring

Published on Sunday, 04 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 58
KUALA LUMPUR: One coach wants his players to overcome their mental block. Another wants the standard of umpiring to be restored.



Outspoken coaches Nor Saiful Zaini and Lim Chiow Chuan have spoken their minds ahead of the TNB Cup semi-final first leg between Tenaga Nasional and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) today.

Tenaga coach Saiful has urged his players to discard their low self-esteem mentality.

“My players seem to have this mental block playing against KLHC. We lost to them 4-0 in the second-round match and my boys seem to have too much respect for them,” said Saiful.

“We need to play with a positive mindset that nothing is impossible to achieve.

“We surprised KLHC in the first round by beating them (4-2) and we can do it again.

“The players just need to keep believing in themselves,” he said.

In the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, KLHC edged Tenaga 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Nor Saiful added their penalty corner conversion rates had been far from satisfactory.

“I hope that our two drag flickers Syed (Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan) and Muhd Shahril (Saabah) will perform,” he said.

The Star of Malaysia

