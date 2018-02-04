Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Lim Chiow Chuan: We need video umpiring

Published on Sunday, 04 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 75
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


Lim Chiow Chuan

KUALA Lumpur Hockey  Club (KLHC) coach Lim Chiow Chuan was fuming mad with the umpire after his side lost 2-1 to Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Friday.



The defeat saw KLHC hand over their Legue title to THT, after a successful season where Chiow Chuan guided his side to the Charity Shield and the Alagendra Cup.

"We failed to hold on to our title because of poor umpiring, something which could have been easily overcome if there was video umpiring for referrals.

"Teams spend mega bucks by signing top players in the country as well as from overseas, but our hopes are blown away by poor umpiring.

"I suggest the organisers (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) invest in video umpiring to be fair to teams which invest a lot in the MHL," said a red-faced Chiow Chuan.

Chiow Chuan's men were leading THT 1-0 and a win would have assured them the League title, while THT only needed a draw to snatch the crown.

And with seven minutes remaining in the match, KLHC were heading towards the title when 'the umpire made a mistake'.

KLHC's Jang Jonghyun was entrusted with the free hit ball, but he was accused of delaying tactics by the umpire, who blew against the Korean.

THT immediately took the opportunity to attack and Faizal Shaari equalised. And THT made sure the title was theirs when Argentinian Lopez Barreiros scored the second.

"That was the turning point in our game. We had the title in our hands, but poor umpiring denied us glory. Many teams have invested heavily in the MHL, and I feel there must be video umpiring to make sure the right decisions are made in crucial matches," said Chiow Chuan.

Jugjet's World of Field Hockey

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.