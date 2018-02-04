Pravin Narain



THE Fiji Hockey Federation will apply to host the Oceania Cup next year which will be the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.





This was confirmed by the Fiji Hockey Federation president Dr. Robin Mitchell.



"Our main focus is to host the Oceania Cup which is the Olympic Games qualifiers," Mitchell said.



"It will be held next year.



"We will bid to host the event as the last time when we hosted the event was in 2005 where the number one man team in the world Australia and number two New Zealand came to compete."



Fiji is expected to compete in the three international outing which includes Fiji Invitation in December, Hockey World League One and the side could also compete in the qualifiers for the Youth Olympic Games, however, it would depend on FASANOC as which sport is selected to compete at the qualifiers.



"The application closes in April and we had a good feedback from Oceania Hockey Federation and if our turf is upgraded and then they will give us the preference to host the competition," he said.



"We have done it before and hosting the competition would mean for us that the top teams coming to play in Fiji.



"It will be the main focus for our senior hockey teams and by competing in the Oceania Cup you would also get more points towards the world ranking."



The Fiji Times