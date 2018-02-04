

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/World Sport Pics



Two hockey legends produced the goods on Saturday in the Belgian and German indoor league playoffs with Tom Boon and Moritz Fürste making the crucial interventions for Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles and UHC Hamburg.





Boon was in amazing form for Racing as he scored all seven of his team’s goals in a 7-7 semi-final draw with Namur before netting the winning shoot-out to send his side to the Belgian indoor title.



An incredible final was level from five times with Boon the key marksman each time for Racing.



"This was clearly an evenly contested final and it's the first time we have gone to shoot-outs. It's a game that could have gone either way but the experience gained in recent years has enabled us to win," smiled Tom Boon, the hero of this final.



"Tom Boon was decisive but his team played very well around him. Racing is not the same team when he is not there but we can be very happy with our performance. The shoot-out is still a lottery," said Namur’s Viktor Pokorny.



In Germany, UHC won a classic 7-6 win over Rot-Weiss Köln to reach the German semi-finals with Fürste scoring the crucial goal in the final minute.



Goals from Oliver Korn and Philip Schmid had UHC 2-1 up at half-time and they kept edging in front with Tino Teschke and Hannes Müller putting them 6-4 in front with 12 minutes to go.



Christopher Rühr and Mats Grambusch brought it back to 6-6 but Fürste finished off a pass from Jan-Philipp Rabente with 80 seconds to go to seal a final berth.



Club an der Alster beat Crefelder HC 5-2 to earn their spot in Sunday’s decider.



