Scotland went down 3-0 to Spain, a side 15 places above them in the world rankings, in their final match at the Five Nations Tournament in a sunny Malaga.





While coach Derek Forsyth will be disappointed to lose out to Canada, Ireland and now Spain, they are likely to finish in fourth spot above the United States.



Forsyth said: “There`s lots to be pleased about during the tournament and there was improvement, and we`re just at the start of our programme for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, but we`ve still lots to do.”



The home side put some early pressure on the Scottish defence but created few clear-cut chances. However, keeper Tommy Alexander had produce a first class save at Spain`s first penalty corner to preserve parity.



But just before the end of the first quarter Spain did take the lead when Ricardo Sanchez slotted home a rebound.



Early in the second quarter Wei Adams fired in a cross from the right but there were no takers and the chance was gone. Spain started to turn the screw and put more pressure on the Scotland defence, but created few actual chances, although the Scots had to survive a goalmouth scramble after the keeper had saved the initial penalty corner.



Three minutes into the second half the Scots went two behind following a brilliant opportunist strike by Alvero Iglesias. The Spanish now put the Scotland defence under considerable pressure as they took control of the match.



The home side were awarded another penalty corner, the routine broke down and the Scots immediately scampered to the other end to create probably their best opportunity of the contest. Lee Morton advanced into the circle and slipped the ball to the unmarked Ben Cosgrove but the Grove Menzieshill player shot wide of the target.



Spain looked strong in the final quarter, and the Scots had to survive two further penalty corner scares. During this spell Spain finally added a third to their tally when the Scots defence was opened up and Marc Garcia was left with a simple tap over the line.



SCOTLAND 0-3 SPAIN



Scottish Hockey Union media release