Ireland finish 5 Nations with win over USA

Published on Sunday, 04 February 2018 10:00
View Comments



Ireland finished their their 5 Nations with a comfortable win v USA.  The opening quarter was a dull affair with no clear cut chances for either side with Ireland turning over a lot of possession.  Ireland dominated for large part of the second quarter with the only goal in the 20m following a quick free from the back playing the ball through midfield with the final pass from Caruth across the circle with Nelson getting the first touch which drew a save from the US keeper but McKee was on hand to finish and give Ireland a deserved lead.



The third quarter was all Ireland with goals from Caruth and the 50th cap boy Glassey in the 42 & 43m to send them in with a comfortable 3-0 lead at the end of the quarter.   Ireland were again in control for the early part of the final quarter but USA did get on the score sheet from their 2nd PC of the game with Kaeppeler on target beating Carr and the line player with a drag.  Sothern, playing in his first game of the Tournament, scored Irelands 4th from open play in the 55th minute before USA scored their 2nd from a  PC roofed by Cicchi a minute later.  Ireland had to play out the final quarter with 10 men when Cargo getting yellow in the 57m

At the end of the Tournament Coach Fulton will be happy enough winning 3 of his 4 games with the only defeat by a one goal margin to the hosts Spain.  Then team will return to Ireland tomorrow with Fulton set to name his 18 man squad to compete at the Azlan Shah in Malaysia  from 3/10 March

Ireland 4 (Alan Sothern, John McKee, Peter Caruth, Neal Glassey)
USA 2 (Sean Cicchi, Aki Kaeppeler)

Starting: Carr (GK), J Bell (Capt.) O Connor, Cargo, Sothern, Caruth, Glassey, O Donoghue, Robson, Gleghorne, Loughrey

Subs: Ingram (GK), M. Bell, Murray, McKee, Nelson, S Cole, L Cole

Irish Hockey Association media release

