Ben Somerford







Alice Springs Hockey Association received good news last week with confirmation the sport will benefit from sporting infrastructure development funding by way of an upgrade to the playing surface at Traeger Park.





The project is thanks to the Territory Labor Government’s $6.2 million investment in community sporting infrastructure in Alice Springs.



Member for Braitling Dale Wakefield said the Alice Springs community provided feedback on the priorities identified by the Alice Springs Town Council.



“Creating jobs and investing in our sporting facilities, clubs and associations is the key to creating vibrant communities,” Wakefield said.



“We know that sport unites Territorians in a unique way; it brings us together as a cohesive community and encourages us to live more active, healthy lives."



Mayor Damien Ryan said the Alice Springs Town Council’s Sport Facility Advisory Committee consulted with sporting groups and associations to determine the priorities for Alice Springs.



“I welcome this announcement as it allows Council to upgrade facilities used by a broad cross-section of our sporting community,” Ryan said.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said the investment was significant for the development of hockey in the region.



"We welcome this significant investment from the Territory Labor Government which is a big boost for the hockey community in Alice Springs," Favier said.



"Current Australian athletes Jeremy Hayward and Brooke Peris hail from the Northern Territory, both from Darwin, and we hope this investment may help bring through future Hockeyroos and Kookaburras from Alice Springs.



"Upgrading the 12-year-old surface will undoubtedly assist the development and growth of hockey in the region and help bring through that next generation of athletes."



Hockey NT Executive Officer Ian Harkness welcomed the investment to resurface the hockey pitch at Traeger Avenue.



“This announcement is fantastic news for the hockey community and will allow players, both senior and junior, to develop their skills on a quality playing surface,” Harkness said.



“The existing surface is now over 12-years old and showing some disrepair, so the time is right for an upgrade.



“We appreciate the NT Government and Alice Springs Town Council’s show of support for hockey in Alice Springs. It will certainly boost the development of the sport.”



The consultation also identified other facilities that may benefit from upgrades which will be considered in future programming.



Hockey Australia media release