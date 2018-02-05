By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom's Hellen Chemtai (right) drives the ball past Kenyatta University Titans' Gloria Juma during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on February 4, 2018 at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi/ PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures have been relegated to the men's National League after a 1-0 loss to Kenya College of Accountancy(KCAU) University in a Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on Sunday.





Sammy Mwija scored the only goal of the match that condemned the Vultures to the second tier division and secured his team's place in the top flight for another season. It was a must-win for both teams setting up the stage for a thrilling Thika Road Derby. Vultures, who have now finished their fixtures of the season, will join Technical University of Kenya in next season's lower tier league.



They are second-from-bottom-with 26 points, two behind KCAU who still have one match to play this season.



KCAU coach Luke Mbom praised his charges resilience and work ethic.



"I think we knew what needed to be done and went about brilliantly. We know have to start planning about strengthening our squad for the next season to avoid such a scenario again," Mbom told Nation Sport Sunday.



His Vultures counterpart Gilbert Kosgey admitted that his charges picked up when it was too late.



"They are a good squad but unfortunately we had lost saw many games by the time we started improving, we will bounce back and return to the Premier League," he said.



Earlier, champions Telkom put the disappointment of losing their Africa Cup for Club Championship title behind them with a 6-0 thrashing of Kenyatta University (KU) Titans in a women’s Premier League match.



It was Telkom’s first match since they went down 1-0 to Ghana Revenue Authority last Saturday in Accra and the national champions put on an impressive show.



Six different players were on target as Telkom maintained their 100 percent record in the league.



Audrey Omaido set the ball rolling as she sounded the boards in the 10th minute finishing off Flavia Mutiva’s short corner It was the striker’s 22nd league goal of the season.



Titans managed to keep out the champions until the second quarter before they conceded four goals in the space of eight minutes.



In the 21st minute, Irene Ofula finished off a well worked move placing the ball past Titans keeper Daisy Odera.



A minute later the evergreen Jackline Mwangi grabbed her 25th goal of the season Maureen Okumu and the returning Hellen Chemtai also go their names on the score sheets to take a commanding 5-0 lead at halftime.



Skipper Tracy Karanja scored the sixth five minutes to the end to round off an impressive display, Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro said the key is to end the season without losing a match.



“We have got one much left and the key is to end the season without losing a game. We are still disappointed after losing club championship title but we will bounce back stronger,” Ataro said.



The win took Telkom to 57 points with one match left, 10 ahead of United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans who secured second place on Friday after a 0-0 draw with Strathmore University Scorpions.



In another match, Scorpions hammered Multimedia University 8-0 at the same venue. International Gilly Okumu inspired the Scorpions as she grabbed a hat trick in the lopsided encounter.



Denise Bila scored a brace while Virginia Wanyee, Loreen Muturi and Lynn Wendy were also on target.



Scorpions coach Meshack Senge was pleased with the result but disappointed that they did not secure second place.



In the men’s Premier League, USIU men’s team edged out Parkroad Badgers 1-0 at the same venue. Brian Makokha scored the only goal in the 26th minute to give the students the three points.



