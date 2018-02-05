By Aftar Singh





That’s mine: UniKL’s Shazrul Imran (bottom) trying to stop Terengganu’s Lopez Barreiros from passing during the TNB Cup first-leg semi-finals yesterday. — ART CHEN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) finally scored their first-ever win over Terengganu in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





And they did in style by outplaying defending champions Terengganu for a 4-1 win in the TNB Cup first-leg semi-final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



UniKL drew twice (2-2) and (1-1) in the home and away Premier Division matches against the East Coast team.



Their convincing win yesterday also ended Terengganu’s unbeaten run. It’s their first defeat in 11 matches this season.



UniKL started off brilliantly by taking the lead in the 13th minute when Australian Kieran Govers’ low drag flick off their second penalty corner sailed past national goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddion Othman.



Buoyed by the positive start, UniKL continued to pile on the pressure and netted three goals in 16 minutes.



Dutchman Jeroen Hertzberger dribbled past two defenders before scoring with a reverse-stick shot in the 32nd minute.



Aussie Glenn Turner made it 3-0 by tucking the ball home off a through pass from Muhd Hafiz Zainol in the 41st minute.



And seven minutes later, Hertzberger scored his second to make it 4-0 for UniKL. Tereng­ganu, a pale shadow of their Premier Division-winning side, managed to reduce the deficit through Joaqin Menini of Argentina in the 51st minute.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was delighted with their first-ever win over Terengganu since making their debut in the MHL in 2011.



“My players knew what to expect from the match and they took their chances well,” said Arul.



“I’m also happy that video replays (on umpires’ decisions) were used in the semi-finals.”



Meanwhile, Tenaga defeated star-studded KL Hockey Club (KLHC) 3-2 to win the first-leg semi-finals.



Tenaga’s scorers were Muhd Noor Firdaus Rosli (26th minute), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (35th) and Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (55th) while KLHC’s goals came from Muhd Hafizuddin Zaidi (36th) and Lee Nam-yong (59th).



The Star of Malaysia