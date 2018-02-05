KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament received a big boost with a sponsorship of RM1.88mil.





The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, received the mock cheques from sponsors at a hotel here yesterday.



Six teams comprising world No. 1 Australia, Argentina (No. 2), India (No. 6), England (No. 7), Ireland (No. 10) and Malaysia (No. 12) will feature in the 27th edition at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh from March 3-10.



Organising chairman Datuk Rahim Ariff said the tournament promised to a competitive affair.



All countries competing in the Common­wealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15 as well as the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang from Aug 18-Sept 2 were bringing their best players.



“Four teams – Australia, India, England and Malaysia – are competing in the Commonwealth Games and they’ll be using the tournament to gauge each other’s strengths,” said Rahim.



“The tournament will also help to prepare teams for the Asiad.



The gold medal-winning team at the Asian Games qualify automatically for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The Star of Malaysia