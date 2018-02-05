By Jugjet Singh





THE Azlan Shah Cup received an RM1.88m sponsorship boost on Sunday. Pic by NSTP/ROHANIS SHUKRI.



KUALA LUMPUR: THE Azlan Shah Cup received an RM1.88m sponsorship boost on Sunday.





The cheque was presented to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.



Malaysia will battle reigning world champions Australia, Argentina, India, England and Ireland in the tournament in Ipoh on March 3-10.



Organising chairman Datuk Rahim Ariff said the tournament will be a sizzling affair as the teams are expected to bring their best players.



“Some of the teams will be using the tournament to prepare for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (on April 4-15) as well as the Indonesia Asian Games (on Aug 18-Sept 2).



“The tournament will be a good sparring session for Malaysia who are hoping to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through the Asian Games,” said Rahim.



New Straits Times