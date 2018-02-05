Ben Somerford







Lithgow midfielder Lachlan Sharp says it’s a “pretty amazing feeling” to score his maiden international goals against a hockey powerhouse like the Netherlands in Saturday’s 6-1 win in Perth.





The 20-year-old, who hails from Zig Zag Hockey Club, scored twice in the win in only his eighth cap for Australia.



Sharp made it 2-1 with a clever deflection prior to the half-time, before powering a rocket into the roof of the net in the third quarter.



“It was a pretty amazing feeling,” Sharp said.



“Not many times you get to score two goals in an international match. For that to be my first two goals, I’m pretty happy.”



The goals marked a whirlwind few months for Sharp, who previously worked in the mines in Lithgow, having debuted for Australia at the Hockey World League Final after being a late addition to the team.



Sharp’s list of opponents since his debut includes some of the strongest nations in the world including Germany, Argentina, England, Spain and now the Netherlands.



“It’s good. I was a late call-in to the World League side and doing well there, was a pretty good introduction to international hockey,” he said.



“Playing in front of the home crowd in Perth is pretty exciting too.



“(Playing against the Dutch) is pretty hard physically. A lot of up and down running.



“They’re pretty good at finishing goals as well, so it’s always tough against the Dutch.”



Sharp and the Kookaburras will continue their intense training block ahead of the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia from 3-10 March prior to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.



“It’s pretty exciting. The team (for Azlan Shah) gets picked next week,” he said.



“Hopefully I can make that side and build into Commonwealth Games.



“Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be very exciting in our country. I’m looking forward to that and hopefully I can get into that side.”



Hockey Australia media release