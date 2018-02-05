

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



UHC Hamburg crowned what was dubbed as their “farewell tour” with the German indoor title as they beat Club an der Alster 8-5 in the final in Stuttgart.



It was just their third national indoor crown, the previous successes coming in 1964 and 2002 and was billed as being the last stand for many of their long-serving players.





"At the end of this incredibly exciting journey, we are overjoyed, and when I look at the happy faces, I feel really warm in my heart," said UHC coach Kais al Saadi.



"It has been a lot of work so far, but it was really easy for us. The guys threw everything in here – heart, passion and a crazy collectivity.



“At times, we had some problems with our build-up, and we never really had the certainty that it would be over until the end. We were never allowed to let up, but the guys were extremely focused all the way."



The victory came in front of a sold out crowd of 2,200 in the SCHARRena who enjoyed a fast-paced game throughout. Jonas and Moritz Fürste scored the opening two goal before Anton Boeckel got one back for Alster in the 20th minute.



Nico Jacobi saved a stroke to keep the narrow lead and UHC stayed in front 3-2 after Tino Teschke and Jonathan Froschle exchanged goals.



Niklas Bruns equalised at 3-3 but 17-year-old Hannes Müller restored the UHC lead and Philip Schmid put them two clear. Two more Jonas Fürste goals pushed them on to a 6-4 and 7-5 advantage before Müller finished off the scoring in the final minute.



Euro Hockey League media release