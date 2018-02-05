Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tigges inspires Amsterdam to yet another Dutch indoor title

Published on Monday, 05 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 69
View Comments



Robert Tigges inspired AH&BC Amsterdam to their fourth successive Dutch national indoor title as his hat trick played a key role in their 5-4 win over Cartouche in the final.



It was the ninth time in their history that they won the title and their winning streak equaled Oranje-Zwart's record four in-a-row streak early this century.

“This was real indoor hockey,” Nicki Leijs told hockey.nl following the final. “Everything was very fast. Technically, it was a chess game, of penalty corners, penalty strokes, delicious!”

Boris Burkhardt opened the scoring for Amsterdam only for Steven Doorman to equalise from a stroke for 1-1. Caspar van Dijk and a solo beauty from Tigges made it 3-1 at half-time; Bas Osstendorp reduced the gap but Tigges added two more corners for a 4-2 and 5-3 lead.

Each time, Doorman replied, completing a hat trick of strokes to keep the game in the balance until the final moments.

“The match was more exciting and more difficult than expected,” Leijs added.

Euro Hockey League media release

