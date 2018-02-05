Ben Somerford







The 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup commences in Berlin on Wednesday with Australia fielding teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions.





The fifth edition of the event will take place at the magnificent 7,000-seat Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, from 7-11 February 2018, while it will be live streamed on the FIH website.



The sports stadium will play host to 80 international matches, with 24 games taking place each day on the first two days of competition. In total, 24 teams are participating, 12 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams.



Australia’s women will be first in action against Ukraine from 7pm AEDT on Wednesday, while Australia’s men meet Poland from 9.55pm AEDT on the same night.



The Australians are ranked eighth in the women’s division and will be pooled against Germany, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Namibia and Russia.



Oceania champions Australia have a solid history at Indoor Hockey World Cup events in the women’s division.



The team’s sixth place finish in Vienna in 2007 was their best to date but with Australia, you always know they set out their stall to win.



Shelley Watson brings the experience gained from three previous World Cup appearances and Lauren Austin will be looking to get her name on the score-sheet with her usual regularity.



In the men’s division, Australia are ranked 11th and will come up against Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Trinidad & Tobago in their pool.



Australia’s men have qualified for every edition of the Indoor World Cup but have never finished higher than seventh.



Their current ranking suggest that they might not push for a podium place this time but, as everyone knows, Australian teams always leave everything on the pitch in the hunt for glory.



Coach Steve Willer will look to Thomas Sinclair, Benjamin Rennie and Heath Ogilvie to pass on the experience they gained at the 2015 Indoor World Cup.



The competition format comprises pool matches, followed by cross-over quarter-finals involving the top four placed teams in each pool.



The winners of the quarter-finals progress to semi-finals and contest places 1-4; the other four teams play for positions 5-8.



Australia’s women’s squad: Lauren Austin, Emma Reid, Tamsin Bunt, Tegan Boucher, Clare Comerford (gk), Emma McLeish, Lisa Farrell, Kyah Gray, Shelley Watson, Lindsey Howard, Elizabeth Duguid (gk), Karri Somerville, Samantha Economos, Peta Sutherland (gk), Madeleine Murphy

Coach: Stewart Fenton



Australia’s men’s squad: Troy Rossiter (gk), Jack Hayes, Aidan Campbell, Luke Noblett, Thomas Sinclair, Adam Seccull, James Knee, Heath Ogilvie, Alexander Mackay, Benjamin Rennie (gk), Troy Sutherland, Jake Sherren

Coach: Steve Willer



Participating women's nations & their Hero FIH Indoor Hockey World Rankings (WR):



Women’s Pool A teams: Netherlands (WR: 1), Poland (WR: 4), Belarus (WR:5), Kazakhstan (WR: 12), Switzerland (Wr: 19) and USA (WR: 20)



Women’s Pool B teams: Germany (WR: 2), Czech Republic (WR: 3), Ukraine (WR: 7), Australia (WR: 8), Namibia (WR: 14), and Russia (WR: 17)



Participating men's nations & their FIH Hero Indoor Hockey World Rankings (WR):



Men’s Pool A teams: Germany (WR: 1), Poland (WR: 5), Czech Republic (WR: 6), Australia (WR: 11), Kazakhstan (WR: 16), Trinidad & Tobago (WR: 18)



Men’s Pool B teams: Austria (WR:2), Russia (WR: 4), Iran (WR: 7), Switzerland (WR: 8), South Africa (WR: 12) and Belgium (WR: 16)



Hashtags: #IHWC2018



Hockey Australia media release