By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are on a wing and a prayer for national goalkeeper S. Kumar to walk away with only a stern warning for a doping violation.





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the International Hockey Federation (FIH) had asked them to submit Kumar’s affidavit by Jan 31 and a hearing would likely take place this month.



“We’ve already submitted his affidavit by Jan 30 and his hearing should be by the middle of this month,” said Subahan.



“Kumar is not challenging the doping case and he has decided against getting his sample B tested too. All he wants is an early hearing to clear his name.



“We’re optimistic that he’ll get away with just a stern warning,” said Subahan.



The 38-year-old Tampin-born player was tested positive for sibutramine after a group match against Oman in the Asia Cup hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, last October.



Sibutramine is an appetite suppressant, which has been banned by the World Anti Doping Agency. It’s a substance commonly found in slimming products.



For now, Kumar is provisionally suspended for two years. He has been dropped from the Podium Programme in January.



Kumar will also miss the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 3-10 and the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.



Subahan added Malaysia were hoping for Kumar’s issue to be resolved quickly so that he could resume his duty at the Asian Games in Indonesia from Aug 18-Sept 2.



The Star of Malaysia