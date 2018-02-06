Ben Somerford







Kookaburras flyer Jake Whetton is showing no signs of letting up and says taking on a leadership role has spurred him on after playing 150th game for Australia in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Netherlands in Perth.





The 26-year-old Brisbane midfielder/forward brought up the milestone in the emphatic win, having debuted for Australia in 2011.



Whetton enjoyed a strong end to 2017, playing a big role in Australia’s Oceania Cup and World League Final triumphs which led to the side re-claiming the number one ranking.



The Eastern Suburbs product is eyeing off another big year with a view to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in his home state, along with the Champions Trophy and World Cup.



“That’s the plan, I’m feeling really good,” Whetton said.



“The coaches have asked me to provide leadership within this group. It’s something that has spurred me on even more, so I’m really happy to be part of that.



“It’s a really great bunch of guys who are building into something really special.”



The durable Whetton, who is studying to become a personal trainer, was delighted to reach 150 games, having been elated to debut let alone reach such a milestone.



“It’s a really proud moment for myself,” he said. “A lot of thanks to my family for getting me here to start with.



“I guess playing one game for Australia was a dream come true, but playing 150 is something I never thought would be in the repertoire when I was a kid.



“I’m really happy and really proud to be out here with the boys. It was an awesome performance against top quality opposition so I’m really happy.”



Whetton said defeating the Dutch to level the Test series overall, with a goal difference win, was not only ideal to cap his 150th but a great reward after an intense block of training for the Kookaburras.



“We were working really hard throughout the last couple of weeks,” he said.



“There were a few tough games against Holland, they’re a quality side.



“It’s really good to put in play what we’ve been training. It’s a good way to start the year. A lot to go but a great way to start the year.”



Hockey Australia media release