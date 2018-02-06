Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockeyroos Bounce Back With Emphatic Win

Published on Tuesday, 06 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 72
Ben Somerford



The Hockeyroos have bounced back emphatically from Sunday’s series opening loss to China with a 5-0 win at Hale Hockey Club in Perth on Monday afternoon.



Skipper Emily Smith, Renee Taylor, Ashlea Fey and Madi Ratcliffe all scored before half-time as Australia blitzed their Chinese opponents who had won the opener 3-1.

Emily Hurtz added a fifth goal with a pinpoint reverse stick shot in the final quarter to complete the comprehensive victory.

The win levels the practice-match series at one win apiece ahead of Wednesday’s third game at UWA Hockey Club from 6pm WST/9pm AEDT.

The Hockeyroos had all the attacking play in the first half, with Smith firing them ahead after nine minutes and Taylor shooting into the top corner from a penalty corner barely 60 seconds later.

Fey added a third with a drag flick into the backboard shortly prior to quarter-time, with Ratcliffe scrambling home the fourth in the 26th minute.

China responded in the third quarter with a handful of chances, the best coming from Gu’s drag flick which Jocelyn Bartram saved with her outstretched right foot.

Hurtz fired in the fifth goal in the 56th minute, while a diving Jordyn Holzberger came close to a late sixth from Grace Stewart’s cutback.

Australia 5 (Smith 9’, Taylor 10’, Fey 17’, Ratcliffe 26’, Hurtz 56’)
China 0

Hockey Australia media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

