Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018
Berlin (GER)
Day 1 fixtures (Live coverage on https://www.youtube.com/fihockey)
Times GMT+1
Men
12:30 GER - KAZ Pool A
12:45 CZE - TTO Pool A
13:40 RUS - RSA Pool B
13:55 POL - AUS Pool A
14:50 IRI - SUI Pool B
15:05 AUT - BEL Pool B
19:30 POL - TTO Pool A
19:45 KAZ - CZE Pool A
20:40 GER - AUS Pool A
20:55 RUS - SUI Pool B
21:50 AUT - RSA Pool B
22:05 BEL - IRI Pool B
Women
09:00 UKR - AUS Pool B
09:15 POL - KAZ Pool A
10:10 NED - SUI Pool A
10:25 BLR - USA Pool A
11:20 GER - RUS Pool B
11:35 CZE - NAM Pool B
16:00 POL - USA Pool A
16:15 NED - KAZ Pool A
17:10 SUI - BLR Pool A
17:25 CZE - AUS Pool B
18:20 GER - NAM Pool B
18:35 RUS - UKR Pool B
