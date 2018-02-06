Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018

Published on Tuesday, 06 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 53
Berlin (GER)

Day 1 fixtures (Live coverage on https://www.youtube.com/fihockey)
Times GMT+1

Men

12:30     GER - KAZ     Pool A
12:45     CZE - TTO     Pool A
13:40     RUS - RSA     Pool B
13:55     POL - AUS     Pool A
14:50     IRI - SUI     Pool B
15:05     AUT - BEL     Pool B
19:30     POL - TTO     Pool A
19:45     KAZ - CZE     Pool A
20:40     GER - AUS     Pool A
20:55     RUS - SUI     Pool B
21:50     AUT - RSA     Pool B
22:05     BEL - IRI     Pool B

Women

09:00     UKR - AUS     Pool B
09:15     POL - KAZ     Pool A
10:10     NED - SUI     Pool A
10:25     BLR - USA     Pool A
11:20     GER - RUS     Pool B
11:35     CZE - NAM     Pool B
16:00     POL - USA     Pool A
16:15     NED - KAZ     Pool A
17:10     SUI - BLR     Pool A
17:25     CZE - AUS     Pool B
18:20     GER - NAM     Pool B
18:35     RUS - UKR     Pool B

