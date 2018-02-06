



Great Britain and England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch has been named the best female goalkeeper in the world for a second consecutive year.





Hinch was named FIH Female Goalkeeper of the Year at an awards ceremony in Berlin this evening with the accolade determined by a peer and public vote.



On receiving her award, Hinch said: "I was overwhelmed by the nomination to be honest! To win last year was such a special moment in my career, so to go on and win it for a second consecutive year is just something I never imagined!



"It means a huge amount to me but I couldn't have won it without the support of the people I have around me. I'm surrounded by the most incredible squad of team mates and coaches at Great Britain hockey and they give me the confidence every day to just get out there and perform.



"I'm extremely grateful to them and everyone else who has played a part in my journey so far!"



The shot-stopper was in fine form during 2017 helping England to bronze at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam and a third place finish at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in July.



Hinch saw off competition from Netherlands stopper Anne Veenendaal, Aisling D’Hooghe from Belgium, USA’s Jackie Briggs and Dongxiao Li of China.



The news comes ahead of a huge year for England who compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April before hosting the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London this summer.



England Hockey Board Media release