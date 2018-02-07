By Kng Zheng Guan





Way to go: UniKL players celebrating their win over Terengganu during the TNB Cup semi-final first leg match on Sunday.



PETALING JAYA: Let’s fight back like true champions.





With that clarion call, Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division champions Terengganu are ready to triple the effort to overcome a three-goal deficit against University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the TNB Cup semi-final second leg today.



UniKL won the first leg 4-1.



Though Terengganu, four-time TNB Cup winners, have their work cut out, coach Sarjit Singh believes his charges have the quality to prevail in the do-or-die clash at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



“My team didn’t play so well in the first leg because they were a little tired.



“They had a tough match against the KL Hockey Club (KLHC) earlier and the effects of that showed,” said Sarjit.



“Even KLHC didn’t do so well in the first leg of the semi-finals as they lost to Tenaga.



“I’m not too worried because I’m confident about the quality of the players I have.



“We must score as many goals as early as possible in order to gain the advantage.



“We must also earn more penalty corners, so that our penalty corner specialist Gonzalo (Peillat) can play his part.



Argentine Peillat has been on fire with 13 goals in the MHL.



Besides the 25-year-old Peillat, Terengganu can also rely on their brother act Faizal and Fitri Saari.



The 27-year-old Faizal also has a knack for scoring crucial goals, netting eight so far.



He was also Terengganu’s star in the 2-1 win over KLHC that won them the Premier Division title on Feb 2.



Meanwhile, KLHC are out to bounce back from a one-goal deficit against Tenaga in today’s other TNB Cup semi-final second leg.



KLHC trail 2-3 but boast the firepower to pull though.



The Star of Malaysia