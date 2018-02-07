Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Olympian Salman Akbar takes up coaching in Japan

Published on Wednesday, 07 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 125
Sohail Imran


Salman Akbar in his coaching role in Japan

Former Pakistan hockey captain and Olympian Salman Akbar has begun utilising his wealth of experience in a new coaching role in Japan.



In his latest stint as coach, the hockey veteran is training three goal-keepers at a hockey camp in the Japanese city of Nagoya, ahead of Japan’s participation in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Oman later this year.


Salman Akbar at Japan hockey camp

Akbar is also conducting a coaching course at the camp, which is being attended by 13 trainers along with players.


Salman Akbar is training goal-keepers in Japan

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be held in Muscat, Oman from October 18 to 28, 2018. Pakistan will be among the nations participating in the tournament.

Geo TV News

