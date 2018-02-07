

Former Black Sticks coach Shane McLeod has been named coach of the year at the International Hockey Federation 2017 awards in Berlin. Michael Bradley



After coaching Belgium to victory at the Hockey World League semifinal in Johannesburg, McLeod shares the award with Netherland's coach Max Caldas, originally from Argentina.





McLeod is a former Black Stick himself and coached the side at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games before taking up a coaching opportunity with Belgium club Waterloo Ducks Hockey Club.





Kiwi Shane McLeod coaches the Begium Hockey team and is world coach of the year. Dianne Manson



Argentina's Delfina Merino was voted 2017 female player of the year while Belgium's Arthur Van Doren won both male player of the year and rising star of the year, the latter for the second year in a row.



Australian Alyson Annan won female coach of the year as she led the Netherlands to both the Hockey World League and Rabobank EuroHockey Championship titles.



The federation have also released the full schedule for the Hockey Pro League which begins next year.



The Black Sticks men will have home games against the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany, Pakistan, Spain, Argentina and Australia.



The Black Sticks women play at home the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany, China, USA, Argentina and Australia.



A total of 152 matches have been scheduled between January and June across the world as part of the new competition.



New Zealand's first taste of action at home comes on Sunday 27th January hosting a double header against Netherlands.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks at home 2019

Sunday 27th January

Black Sticks MEN vs Netherlands

Sticks WOMEN vs Netherlands



Friday 1st February

Black Sticks MEN vs Belgium

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Belgium



Sunday 10th February

Black Sticks MEN vs England

Black Sticks WOMEN vs England



Friday 15th February

Black Sticks MEN vs Germany

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Germany



Sunday 17th February

Black Sticks MEN vs Pakistan

Black Sticks WOMEN vs China



Friday 8th March

Black Sticks MEN vs Spain

Black Sticks WOMEN vs USA



Sunday 10th March

Black Sticks MEN vs Argentina

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Argentina



Thursday 25th April

Black Sticks MEN vs Australia

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Australia



Black Sticks away 2019

Sunday 17th March

Black Sticks MEN vs Australia

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Australia



Friday 22nd March

Black Sticks WOMEN vs China



Sunday 14th April

Black Sticks MEN vs Argentina

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Argentina



Saturday 1st June

Black Sticks WOMEN vs USA



Tuesday 4th June

Black Sticks MEN vs Netherlands



Sunday 9th June

Black Sticks MEN vs Germany

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Germany



Wednesday 12th June

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Netherlands



Friday 14th June

Black Sticks MEN vs Spain



Sunday 16th June

Black Sticks MEN vs Belgium

Black Sticks WOMEN vs Belgium



Friday 21st June

Black Sticks MEN vs Pakistan



Sunday 23rd June

Black Sticks MEN vs England

Black Sticks WOMEN vs England



