New Zealander Shane McLeod shares World Hockey coach of the year award
Former Black Sticks coach Shane McLeod has been named coach of the year at the International Hockey Federation 2017 awards in Berlin. Michael Bradley
After coaching Belgium to victory at the Hockey World League semifinal in Johannesburg, McLeod shares the award with Netherland's coach Max Caldas, originally from Argentina.
McLeod is a former Black Stick himself and coached the side at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games before taking up a coaching opportunity with Belgium club Waterloo Ducks Hockey Club.
Kiwi Shane McLeod coaches the Begium Hockey team and is world coach of the year. Dianne Manson
Argentina's Delfina Merino was voted 2017 female player of the year while Belgium's Arthur Van Doren won both male player of the year and rising star of the year, the latter for the second year in a row.
Australian Alyson Annan won female coach of the year as she led the Netherlands to both the Hockey World League and Rabobank EuroHockey Championship titles.
The federation have also released the full schedule for the Hockey Pro League which begins next year.
The Black Sticks men will have home games against the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany, Pakistan, Spain, Argentina and Australia.
The Black Sticks women play at home the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany, China, USA, Argentina and Australia.
A total of 152 matches have been scheduled between January and June across the world as part of the new competition.
New Zealand's first taste of action at home comes on Sunday 27th January hosting a double header against Netherlands.
AT A GLANCE
Black Sticks at home 2019
Sunday 27th January
Black Sticks MEN vs Netherlands
Sticks WOMEN vs Netherlands
Friday 1st February
Black Sticks MEN vs Belgium
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Belgium
Sunday 10th February
Black Sticks MEN vs England
Black Sticks WOMEN vs England
Friday 15th February
Black Sticks MEN vs Germany
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Germany
Sunday 17th February
Black Sticks MEN vs Pakistan
Black Sticks WOMEN vs China
Friday 8th March
Black Sticks MEN vs Spain
Black Sticks WOMEN vs USA
Sunday 10th March
Black Sticks MEN vs Argentina
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Argentina
Thursday 25th April
Black Sticks MEN vs Australia
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Australia
Black Sticks away 2019
Sunday 17th March
Black Sticks MEN vs Australia
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Australia
Friday 22nd March
Black Sticks WOMEN vs China
Sunday 14th April
Black Sticks MEN vs Argentina
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Argentina
Saturday 1st June
Black Sticks WOMEN vs USA
Tuesday 4th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Netherlands
Sunday 9th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Germany
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Germany
Wednesday 12th June
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Netherlands
Friday 14th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Spain
Sunday 16th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Belgium
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Belgium
Friday 21st June
Black Sticks MEN vs Pakistan
Sunday 23rd June
Black Sticks MEN vs England
Black Sticks WOMEN vs England
