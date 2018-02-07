Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

New Zealander Shane McLeod shares World Hockey coach of the year award

Published on Wednesday, 07 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 66
Former Black Sticks coach Shane McLeod has been named coach of the year at the International Hockey Federation 2017 awards in Berlin. Michael Bradley

After coaching Belgium to victory at the Hockey World League semifinal in Johannesburg, McLeod shares the award with Netherland's coach Max Caldas, originally from Argentina.



McLeod is a former Black Stick himself and coached the side at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games before taking up a coaching opportunity with Belgium club Waterloo Ducks Hockey Club.


Kiwi Shane McLeod coaches the Begium Hockey team and is world coach of the year. Dianne Manson

Argentina's Delfina Merino was voted 2017 female player of the year while Belgium's Arthur Van Doren won both male player of the year and rising star of the year, the latter for the second year in a row.

Australian Alyson Annan won female coach of the year as she led the Netherlands to both the Hockey World League and Rabobank EuroHockey Championship titles.

The federation have also released the full schedule for the Hockey Pro League which begins next year.

The Black Sticks men will have home games against the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany, Pakistan, Spain, Argentina and Australia.

The Black Sticks women play at home the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany, China, USA, Argentina and Australia.

A total of 152 matches have been scheduled between January and June across the world as part of the new competition.

New Zealand's first taste of action at home comes on Sunday 27th January hosting a double header against Netherlands.

AT A GLANCE

Black Sticks at home 2019
Sunday 27th January
Black Sticks MEN vs Netherlands
Sticks WOMEN vs Netherlands

Friday 1st February
Black Sticks MEN vs Belgium
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Belgium

Sunday 10th February
Black Sticks MEN vs England
Black Sticks WOMEN vs England

Friday 15th February
Black Sticks MEN vs Germany
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Germany

Sunday 17th February
Black Sticks MEN vs Pakistan
Black Sticks WOMEN vs China

Friday 8th March
Black Sticks MEN vs Spain
Black Sticks WOMEN vs USA

Sunday 10th March
Black Sticks MEN vs Argentina
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Argentina

Thursday 25th April
Black Sticks MEN vs Australia
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Australia

Black Sticks away 2019
Sunday 17th March
Black Sticks MEN vs Australia
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Australia

Friday 22nd March
Black Sticks WOMEN vs China

Sunday 14th April
Black Sticks MEN vs Argentina
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Argentina

Saturday 1st June
Black Sticks WOMEN vs USA

Tuesday 4th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Netherlands

Sunday 9th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Germany
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Germany

Wednesday 12th June
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Netherlands

Friday 14th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Spain

Sunday 16th June
Black Sticks MEN vs Belgium
Black Sticks WOMEN vs Belgium

Friday 21st June
Black Sticks MEN vs Pakistan

Sunday 23rd June
Black Sticks MEN vs England
Black Sticks WOMEN vs England

Stuff

