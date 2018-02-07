Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sarah Wilson wins FiH Female Umpire of the Year

Published on Wednesday, 07 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 46
Scottish Hockey umpire Sarah Wilson has been voted FiH Female Umpire of the Year.



It is a tremendous success for Sarah, and all at Scottish Hockey, to see recognition of her exceptional work as an umpire.

From umpiring at the Olympics, including the bronze medal match between Germany and New Zealand, to being promoted to the FIH top umpiring group – putting her in the top 16 umpires in the World. It’s been a time of great success for Wilson.

Sarah Wilson said, “I just feel incredibly humbled by being nominated and receiving this award. I really feel I receive this on behalf of all the girls on the FiH circuit because they work incredibly hard and give up a lot of time, so I feel like this is for them.

“There’s an incredibly busy year ahead; Commonwealth Games, World Cup – there’s so much to look forward to and I just can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into it, I’m really looking forward to the future.”

Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “I’m delighted Sarah Wilson has been voted FiH Female Umpire of the Year. This is a fantastic achievement, and very well deserved. Sarah is a great role model for young umpires, and we wish her all the best success for a busy 2018 including the Commonwealth Games, Hockey World Cup, and Indoor World Cup.”

Scottish Hockey Union media release

