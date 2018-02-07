

John Wright © Gallo Images



Northerns Cricket Union President, John Wright, has been named International Male Hockey Umpire of the Year for 2017.





Wright, who served as an international official between 1995 and 2017, received the prestigious award at the International Hockey Federation's 2017 Hockey Stars Awards, in Berlin, on Monday night.



Having announced his retirement at the end of last year, he receives the accolade after umpiring at the highest level for over two decades.



The 47-year-old is one of only four umpires to officiate in more than 200 matches, including three World Cup finals and five Olympics, including the Rio Olympic final in 2016.



Speaking at the awards, Wright said: "I am very pleased to receive the award and very grateful to all the hockey umpires who voted for me. It's a great way for me to end my career.



"I've had a wonderful 20-odd years of international umpiring. I've been able to travel the world. Hockey has been really great to me and I'm really appreciative of it."



Titans Cricket CEO Jacques Faul said: "On behalf of Northerns Cricket Union (NCU), I would like to congratulate John on a phenomenal achievement. The award is a culmination of his hard work and dedication, and to be internationally recognised as the best in his field is a huge accomplishment.



"At NCU we pride ourselves on sporting excellence and John, both in his capacity as President and a former match official, leads by example. He and his family should be immensely proud."



Wright has served as NCU President since 2013, and is currently Chairman of the Easterns Titans Cricket Board.



Supersport