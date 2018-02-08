KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean Lee Nam-yong was the hero as star-studded KL Hockey Club (KLHC) reached the final of the TNB Cup.





Nam-yong converted the sudden death penalty shootout to help KLHC edge Tenaga Nasional 8-7 in the return leg semi-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



KLHC will face Universiti Kuala Malaysia (UniKL) in the final on Saturday.



UniKL, who drew 2-2 against Terengganu yesterday, qualified for their first-ever final with a 6-3 aggregate.



UniKL’s goals were scored by Jeroen Dolf Hertzberger (second minute) and Glenn Turner (23rd).



Gonzalo Peillat scored a brace for Terengganu in the 28th and 54th minutes.



KLHC, who lost 2-3 to Tenaga in the first-leg semi-final match last Sunday, won the return leg 4-3 yesterday to force a penalty shootout after being level on aggregate 6-6.



In the regulation time, KLHC scored their goals through Thomas Carson (15th), Jang Jong-hyun (24th), Mohd Syamim Mohd Yusof (30th) and Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (56th).



Syed Mohamed Syafiq Syed Cholan scored a brace for Tenaga in the 11th and 38th while the other goal was scored by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (40th).



The first five penalty shootouts ended in a 3-3 draw.



Nam-yong, who failed to score the first penalty shootout, made amends by delivering the sudden-death winning goal in the end.



Tenaga suffered a setback in the 24th minute when national defender and their skipper Faiz Helmi Jali injured his shoulder and could not return to play.



KLHC earned a total of 12 penalty corners and only managed to convert two yesterday. KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said the penalty shootout could have been anybody’s game.



“We are glad to be in the final. We created a lot of chances and also earned 12 penalty corners.



“I am quite disappointed with our penalty corner conversion rate. There was lack of power in the drag flicks and Tenaga keeper Muhd Hairi (Abdul Rahman) also did well to make a number of good saves,” said Chiow Chuan.



Tenaga forward Tengku Ahmad said that they were just unlucky to lose the sudden death shootout.



“Overall we gave a good fight to KLHC and my teammates gave their best. I am happy with the young players in our squad as they have shown maturity in their game,” said the national striker.





